Now a player/coach at Liverpool’s academy, Jay Spearing was expecting his most relaxed festive period in 17 years, only to be “urgently” rushed to hospital on Christmas Eve.

The 34-year-old, who returned to the Reds in a unique role earlier this year, having initially left in 2013, says he was told his body was close to “shutting down” after blood tests before Christmas.

In a post on Instagram, Spearing has revealed the details of the scare that saw him spend Christmas in hospital, where he was diagnosed with Addisons Disease.

“A cracking tan” is one of the changes in Spearing’s body that he says he should have got checked sooner.

“My first Christmas off in 17 years was a little different than I expected,” Spearing explained.

“After blood tests with the club, on Christmas Eve I was told I needed to attend hospital urgently before my body started shutting down. I was potentially hours/days away from going into something called Adrenal Crisis.

“After more observations and tests were carried out, they diagnosed me with Addison’s Disease. It’s taken me a minute to get my head around it, but I am thankful that now it’s been diagnosed it can be controlled and managed through hormone replacement treatment, and it’s not something that I will allow to effect or dictate my life.

“Thinking back, I have been ignoring symptoms and changes in my body (a cracking tan for a start) for over a year, without it being checked.”

Addison’s disease is a rare disorder of the adrenal glands, with symptoms including a lack of energy, weakness, increased thirst and a low mood.

The symptoms can get gradually worse over time, but as Spearing explains, it can be treated through hormone replacement.

“Moral of the story – don’t ignore changes in your body. No matter how small, get them checked out,” Spearing concluded.

Liverpool will be hoping he is able to resume work as soon as possible, but the immediate priority should, of course, be his health and treatment.

Get well soon, Jay!