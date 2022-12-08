Reports in Boston last week suggested Fenway Sports Group were leaning towards “a partial sale” of Liverpool FC, and a new story from a Merseyside journalist suggests that remains the case.

Last month, FSG made the decision to explore the possibility of new investment in the club, and would not rule out the possibility of a full sale.

While all scenarios remain on the table, it now appears more and more likely that the club’s owners will welcome investors who would prefer to take a minor stake in the club.

According to the Liverpool Echo‘s Business of Football writer Dave Powell, the addition of “a strategic partner” is now FSG’s “preferable outcome,” with John Henry “less keen” on a full sale.

Powell adds that said partner would potentially be “a major player in the media and entertainment space, taking a slice of the club and bringing expertise, platform and the ability to scale the business further into the ranks.”

That outcome would also be most suitable for current partners RedBird Capital Partners, who Powell says are not understood to be “overly keen” on a sale unless it came “at a very large price.”

FSG sold a £533 million stake of their company to RedBird Capital, equating to 10 percent, last March.

The report also points out that, although FSG remain keen on buying an NBA team in the future, their decision to seek investment in Liverpool is not related to any such move.

The Reds’ owners are still very much in the early stages of exploring their options regarding new investment for Liverpool.

Other reports on Merseyside have suggested that a full sale is still very much a strong possibility. Plenty can change, but reading between the lines, it does appear as if a partial sale is now the most likely option.

Later this week, This Is Anfield will be publishing an exclusive interview with The Boston Globe‘s Michael Silverman, a leading source for news regarding FSG’s search for new investors.