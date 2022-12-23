Jamie Carragher believes Fenway Sports Group’s decision to search for new investment solutions is an indication that Jurgen Klopp has asked for more money in the transfer market.

Liverpool returned to competitive action with a 3-2 defeat at Man City on Thursday, with doubts still looming over the club’s ownership situation.

Last month, FSG made the decision to put Liverpool “up for sale,” but it has since been stressed that they are open to a “strategic partner” as much as they are a full sale.

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s match at the Etihad, Carragher said he believes FSG’s decision to seek investment will likely have been prompted by a demand from Klopp.

“It’s interesting whether it’s a sale or they need investment,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“I think there’s no doubt that Jurgen Klopp has said to Liverpool’s owners ‘I need £250 million to spend in the summer’, and that sounds like an outrageous figure, but that’s what Man United and Chelsea spent last summer.

“These are the figures that the teams Liverpool are competing with are spending, and I think only once in Jurgen Klopp‘s tenure, Liverpool have really gone for it in the transfer market, just after the Champions League final (in 2018), they bought a lot of players, and I think it needs that now.

“You’re talking about that kind of investment, and I don’t think FSG have those funds right now, that’s why they’re looking for investment to come in and help them.”

Liverpool continue to be linked with big money moves for the likes of Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez, but there are questions as to whether the club could really afford both under the current ownership regime.

Carragher went on to claim that, despite both Liverpool and Man United being up for sale, the ownership situation at his former club is different to the one at Old Trafford, with FSG doing “a fantastic job” since they took over in 2010.

“There is some criticism for the owners for not putting more money in, but when they came into the club, they never proclaimed to be an Abramovich or what we have at Man City,” he continued.

“It was running the club right and Liverpool spending the money that they bring into the club.

“That’s what they’ve done, they’ve done a fantastic job, they’ve bought Jurgen Klopp in, Liverpool won the league, three Champions League finals, they’ve now got a completely revamped stadium, new training ground.

“They’ve done a fantastic job, FSG, but can they compete with the other teams financially? No. And that’s why they need someone to come in and invest.”