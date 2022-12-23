The uncertainty surrounding Liverpool’s ownership situation does not seem to be fazing Jurgen Klopp, who admits he is “not against” the idea of new investment at the club.

Last month, Fenway Sports Group made the decision to put Liverpool “up for sale,” but more recent reports suggest John Henry is leaning towards a partial sale.

Ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Man City on Thursday, Jamie Carragher suggested Klopp will be asking for around £250 million to spend next year.

Those claims were put to the German in his pre-Aston Villa press conference on Friday, who says he “is still convinced” the club’s future is bright.

“Ooh, it’s Christmas time,” Klopp responded.

“I don’t know the amount of money it would take, but I’m not against investment to be honest, that’s clear.

“We will see what the future brings, nobody knows that in the moment, but I’m still convinced the future is bright for us.

“But in the moment, we have to sort the situation, nothing to do with investment or whatever, we have to sort the present, and that’s what we’re working on.”

Klopp was then pressed on the possibility of January additions and suggested the club are very much open to new arrivals.

Liverpool’s season has been plagued by injuries, and the calf injury Roberto Firmino sustained earlier this week leaves Klopp with just two recognised forwards to choose from.

“In January? I’m the wrong person to ask that, I don’t know. You have to ask other people.

“January, in our situation, is a window where we always say we’re always prepared, that’s how it is.

“It’s always clear what kind of ideas we have, or how the necessity is from our point of view. But all the rest doesn’t lie in our hands, that’s clear. We always work with what we’ve got.

“You can imagine, with the situation that we’re in that we’re probably looking. If something happens, we’ll see.”