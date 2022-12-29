Jurgen Klopp has insisted that the signing Cody Gakpo will have “no impact” on his future plans for Roberto Firmino, who he “definitely” wants to keep.

With the £37 million signing of Gakpo, in a deal that could eventually cost £44 million, Klopp has significantly bolstered his forward line.

The Netherlands attacker joins Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota as key players signed to long-term deals, with Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, Kaide Gordon, Bobby Clark and Ben Doak also committed for years to come.

When it comes to Firmino, however, there are doubts over whether he will stay beyond the summer, when his current contract is due to expire.

Liverpool have held talks with the No. 9 and his representatives, but the push to sign Gakpo has led to rumours that Firmino will now be allowed to leave on a free transfer.

As far as Klopp is concerned, though, he is “definitely” planning around the Brazilian beyond this campaign.

“No. No. Not from me, absolutely not,” he said when asked if Gakpo’s arrival will affect Firmino’s standing.

“We have talks with Bobby and I can say, from my point of view, I want him, definitely, to stay.

“There is no impact, if you mean with an impact that Bobby might [be moved on].

“You have to ask Bobby about that, but from my point of view, no.”

That means both Klopp and Firmino have now confirmed their desire for the 31-year-old to stay beyond July 1, and now it will rest on the player’s demands and the money men within the club.