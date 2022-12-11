★ PREMIUM
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Sunday, December 11, 2022: Liverpool players line-up for a team group photograph before the Dubai Super Cup 2022 match between Liverpool FC and Olympique Lyonnais at Al Maktoum Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Lyon – Follow the Reds’ return to action in Dubai here

Liverpool return to action with a friendly against Lyon on Sunday, the first of two matches in the Dubai Super Cup. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Al-Maktoum Stadium is 2pm (UK).

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Milner, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Bajcetic, Elliott, Thiago; Salah, Carvalho, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Davies, Mrozek, Ramsay, Quansah, Phillips, Tsimikas, Chambers, Corness, Cain, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Doak, Clark, Frauendorf, Stewart

Lyon: Lopes; Gusto, Diomande, Lukeba, Henrique; Mendes, Caqueret, Tolisso, Aouar; Lacazette, Dembele

Subs: Riou, Bonnevie, Da Silva, Kumbedi, Laaziri, Sarr, Lepenant, Faivre, Reine-Adelaide, Barcola, Cherki, Tete

