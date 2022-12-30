Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City: Player Ratings

Liverpool’s final game of 2022 ended with a home win over Leicester but it was far from vintage Reds, as two own goals earned a comeback three points.

Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City

Premier League (16), Anfield

December 30, 2022

Goals: Faes OG 38′ OG 45′; Dewsbury-Hall 4′

Alisson Becker – 7 (out of 10)

Beaten before he’d had a touch, thanks to a non-existent midfield and defence.

Didn’t have too much more to do first half after that, despite lots of runners at him, but second half he was really quick off his line to prevent both a one-on-one and a Vardy run from being dangerous.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 8

An unusual game where his defensive work was much better than his attacking work, which was a bit under par.

Was wayward with his short-range passing and his set-piece delivery, but it was still one of his crosses which led to the equaliser, albeit not exactly in the usual fashion.

Made a really important sliding clearance at the far post to prevent a clear chance off a cross. A lot of one-on-one defensive duels against Barnes in the second half and won the vast majority of them.

Joel Matip – 4

A shaky showing, in truth. Early on dragged out of the middle and lost the aerial in the build-up for the opener and it happened a few times afterwards, too, without as harsh a result at the end.

Couldn’t really track the runners in the channels and an unnecessary clearance to concede a corner when composure and communication was called for. Late pass out put the Reds under pressure again too. Expect Konate back against Brentford.

Virgil van Dijk – 7

The most reliable part of the back line usually, but still not peak Virgil, far from it.

Lots of clearances and being in the right spot at the right time, a few times when his pace was needed to recover in behind a diagonal break and even a header at the other end which bounced just wide… but still, it wasn’t Van Dijk at his best.

The team as a whole needed more direction and organisation and it’s the Dutchman we look to provide it more often than not.

Andy Robertson – 5

Had a really poor opening half-hour. Tried to play offside against… nobody, for the goal – stepped out and let Dewsbury-Hall run through unchallenged.

Then gave the ball away with a poor crossfield pass which led to a counter chance, before also skying a cross into the crowd with two waiting free in the middle.

Definitely stepped up his performance from that point, sending in some half-decent deliveries and making constant overlapping runs, but defensively was too often left exposed with no real protection and having to make quick recovery runs from 20 yards behind the attacker.

Off injured on the hour mark.

Jordan Henderson – 3

Only had the three chances to stop the very early goal as Leicester sliced through. So easily bypassed again on 20 for a good chance for the Foxes and was really wasteful in the first 45 in possession.

This was genuinely about a 2/10 performance first half.

After the turnaround in scoreline we’d have hoped for better after the restart but he gave it away twice in two minutes after the restart before immediately then scoring with a half-volley. It was, perhaps, marginally better with his on-the-ball work as the second half went on, but defensively he was dreadful.

Harvey Elliott – 5

A few nice one-touch passes but honestly, too slow and not physical enough in the first half to really have a sustained positive impact on the Reds’ build-up play.

Gave the ball away far too often and was very lucky Dewsbury-Hall didn’t score when he failed to track his run on the hour mark.

Improved somewhat when pushed wide left in terms of his diligence on the ball and made a couple of good tackles too to prevent counters, but didn’t really create much in the end.

Thiago Alcantara – 9 – Man of the Match

Well at least one midfielder was on his game from kick-off. Constantly forcing the ball forwards, won tackles and took people on to keep the Reds playing into the final third.

Made a great last-man slide-tackle midway through the first half and was frequently the highest-pressing member of the team, never mind the middle three. So sharp in his defensive play to nip in and scurry away with the ball a number of times – doing Henderson’s job for him.

Way, way, way too much of a one-man midfield show.

Mohamed Salah – 6

Barely had a sniff before he buried the ball after a defensive error – but he was offside. Fouled over and over by Thomas but kept going at the defence.

Scuffed one wide just after the restart which he should have done better with, right foot or not.

Mostly very decent when he had the ball, we just didn’t get it to him anywhere near enough.

Darwin Nunez – 8

Destroyed Faes the first time he had a chance to run at him, to such an extent that the garbage centre-back went and netted a brace in his own net. Great run and clipped finish hit the post to lead to the second, which was buried by the Belgian.

Gorgeous ball through for Salah’s chance and then should have scored twice himself, but the chaotic manner of his final third finishing continued and he put one over, a header at the keeper and a pass to Salah on the break too short.

All of his own making, though, which highlights how he was again a constant danger and presence.

80% superb, 20%… not so.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 6

Started two consecutive league games for the first time this calendar year, left side again. It could, though, be his last league start for Liverpool.

Did a decent job first half, shuttling between the front line and midfield, also getting an important touch in the move for our second.

Worked hard enough with his off the ball movement, but couldn’t really find a spark in his game to warrant staying on in fairness. Still finding his way to full sharpness. Could perhaps have done a little more in terms of defensive work in narrow midfield areas.

Substitutes

Kostas Tsimikas (on for Robertson, 61′) – 7 – Bit sloppy in truth but made a few decent late bursts. Might be needed a lot more now if Robbo’s injury is long-standing.

Naby Keita (on for Oxlade-Chamberlain, 61′) – 7 – Weak in a couple of tackles and gave it away quickly after coming on, but improved with a few neat through-balls and recoveries.

Joe Gomez (on for Alexander-Arnold, 85′) – n/a – A few minutes to see out the game.

Stefan Bajcetic (on for Elliott, 85′) – n/a – One big tackle earned a fist-pump from the boss.

Subs not used: Adrian, Konate, Clark, Doak, Carvalho

Jurgen Klopp – 6

Went with just the one change, Elliott for the absent Fabinho. But the midfield really didn’t work, flicking between three and four at times but always so open and easy to cut through.

The Reds led at the break in the end, but it’s hard to suggest it was really due to any control the team had as such, with the visitors having plenty of counters which looked threatening and only one shot on target for the hosts.

His subs were fairly routine, double subs at two different stages, and again there weren’t really too many instances which actually impacted the flow of the game.

Not honestly a game which we can say was won due to the technical decisions before or during the 90.

We created a lot of chances but the performance, as a whole, wasn’t great. Let’s hope for better in 2023.