Liverpool fans all say the same thing after Spain’s World Cup humiliation

Spain suffered one of the biggest upsets of this year’s World Cup as they lost to Morocco in the last 16, leading Liverpool fans to all say the same thing.

The quarter-finals of the World Cup are now set, with Morocco and Portugal joining Croatia, Brazil, the Netherlands, Argentina, England and France in the last eight on Tuesday.

Morocco’s victory came in defiant circumstances, as they held firm over 120 minutes before producing a 3-0 penalty-shootout win over 2010 winners Spain.

Achraf Hakimi’s panenka sealed progress to the quarter-finals, with goalkeeper Bono denying both Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets after Pablo Sarabia had already hit the post.

Over the course of the World Cup, Spain only won one game, that being a 7-0 victory over Costa Rica, after which they drew with Germany and lost to both Japan and Morocco.

It was far from the glory Luis Enrique would have hoped for, and Liverpool fans took to Twitter to point out his mistake in leaving Thiago out of his squad entirely.

Of course, Spain’s loss was Liverpool’s gain, as Thiago has been able to benefit from a much-needed break spent in the United States before rejoining the squad for training in Dubai.

Despite the potential of Gavi and Pedri, it is baffling that Enrique could see fit to oust Thiago from contention, having also only afforded him 64 minutes on the pitch at the Euros.

Whether the early exit from the World Cup hands Liverpool’s No. 6 an international recall remains to be seen, with there a strong chance now that Enrique departs his post as manager.

Liverpool and their supporters will be hoping, for their sake, that is not the case.

