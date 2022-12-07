Spain suffered one of the biggest upsets of this year’s World Cup as they lost to Morocco in the last 16, leading Liverpool fans to all say the same thing.

The quarter-finals of the World Cup are now set, with Morocco and Portugal joining Croatia, Brazil, the Netherlands, Argentina, England and France in the last eight on Tuesday.

Morocco’s victory came in defiant circumstances, as they held firm over 120 minutes before producing a 3-0 penalty-shootout win over 2010 winners Spain.

Achraf Hakimi’s panenka sealed progress to the quarter-finals, with goalkeeper Bono denying both Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets after Pablo Sarabia had already hit the post.

Over the course of the World Cup, Spain only won one game, that being a 7-0 victory over Costa Rica, after which they drew with Germany and lost to both Japan and Morocco.

It was far from the glory Luis Enrique would have hoped for, and Liverpool fans took to Twitter to point out his mistake in leaving Thiago out of his squad entirely.

I mean…I’m not saying I’m glad Spain are out, but I think we’d all agree that nothing good ever comes from leaving Thiago Alcantara out of a team. Utterly ridiculous for anyone to think Spain have eight midfielders better than him. Still, at least he’ll be nice and fresh! — Steve Bland (@blandsteve) December 6, 2022

As good as Gavi is at 18, there isn’t a team in world football where he should be starting ahead of Thiago Alcantara. Spain have made an absolute mess of Thiago’s international career and hurt themselves in the process by depriving themselves of the best Spanish midfielder. — Anfield Fix ?? (@AnfieIdFix) December 6, 2022

It's utterly insane Thiago didn't make this Spain squad — John O Sullivan (@Corballyred) December 6, 2022

This Spain team is crying out for an individual bit of Magic a la Thiago Alcantara… — Paddy???? (@MrPaddyMurphy) December 6, 2022

This is the time where Spain requires Thiago's progressive passes and experience but Enrique decided to leave him with us which is of our benefit. — Red Fåb (@redfab_) December 6, 2022

If Thiago Alcantara was on that pitch, Spain would’ve cruised the game — ?????? (@KIopptinho) December 6, 2022

Spain out without Thiago. Taking him was a no brainer. Same applies to Brazil & Bobby — Hylton Chilchik???? (@YNWAOZ) December 6, 2022

If Spain had Thiago, they would be in the QF right now ? pic.twitter.com/EZiFS51PQW — Liam ? (@LiamMLFC) December 6, 2022

Spain paid the price for not picking Thiago Alcantara. You simply cannot drop world’s best orchestrator — Mihir (@ImMihir05) December 6, 2022

Enrique’s 3 midfielders cost Spain the World Cup pic.twitter.com/CvdLv2T2Oe — – (@PassLikeThiago) December 6, 2022

Goodbye Spain. No Thiago no party. — luis (@luis10lfcsg) December 6, 2022

Of course, Spain’s loss was Liverpool’s gain, as Thiago has been able to benefit from a much-needed break spent in the United States before rejoining the squad for training in Dubai.

Despite the potential of Gavi and Pedri, it is baffling that Enrique could see fit to oust Thiago from contention, having also only afforded him 64 minutes on the pitch at the Euros.

Whether the early exit from the World Cup hands Liverpool’s No. 6 an international recall remains to be seen, with there a strong chance now that Enrique departs his post as manager.

Liverpool and their supporters will be hoping, for their sake, that is not the case.