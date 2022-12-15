Now happy at Newcastle, Loris Karius has insisted there is “no bad blood” between him and Jurgen Klopp despite his “difficult” decline at Liverpool.

Karius signed a short-term contract with Newcastle in September, and it is claimed that manager Eddie Howe is eager to tie him down beyond its expiry next month.

That comes after a confidence-boosting debut for the Magpies in their 5-0 friendly win over Al-Hilal during the World Cup break, which was his first game since February 2021.

The German goalkeeper looks to be finding his feet again after a dogged four years, which, in the fallout of the 2018 Champions League final, took in two tough loan spells.

Last season saw him spend the entire campaign training with Liverpool but not featuring once in a matchday squad, which he admits was “difficult.”

“My time at Liverpool was over and I was looking to move on, but then there were difficulties to get a transfer done,” he told ESPN.

“I found myself in a situation where I had to stay at Liverpool, knowing I wouldn’t get my chance.

“It was discussed openly with the manager. There’s no bad blood, but knowing the situation from the beginning was tough.

“Last season, being left out of the matchday squad, you lose a bit of the feeling you have when you win, lose and travel with the team.

“You just miss it. It’s then not easy to stay positive and keep working because you obviously know you are not going to be involved.

“I learned a lot from that and tried my best in training and keep myself positive on the mental side.

“I’ve played over 200 games in the first division and national teams so I knew my qualities.

“I knew I had plenty to offer. I am only turning 30 and that’s not old for a keeper, but of course last season was difficult.”

Now 29, Karius has spent the past two years as a backup goalkeeper, having seen his opportunity as No. 1 at Besiktas come to a controversial end in a row over unpaid wages.

He is unlikely to leapfrog Nick Pope at Newcastle, but as he went on, he outlined his ambition to be part of a “long project.”

“I am ready, I needed to train and needed time to adapt because I was training for three months alone,” he said, as he sets his sights on a Carabao Cup debut against Bournemouth.

“I am now really pleased with the training and know now I can do it in a match moving forward.

“It’s been a great few months.

“Of course, I don’t play yet, but how I’ve been training, how I was welcomed by the whole group makes me believe I can achieve more things here.

“That’s my aim, to be here for a long project instead of a short one.”