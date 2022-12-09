Steven Gerrard believes criticism of Jordan Henderson is “useless noise,” praising his successor after he “shut a few critics up” at the World Cup.

Ever since taking over the captain’s armband from Gerrard in 2015, Henderson has attracted fierce criticism of his role on and, at times, off the pitch.

Now 32, he is a senior figure for both club and country, but the scrutiny has not faded over the years, despite retaining a key role under Jurgen Klopp.

Henderson’s England team-mate, Jude Bellingham, urged detractors to “put some respect on his name” after a pivotal role in Sunday’s 3-0 win over Senegal, and now Gerrard has followed suit.

“Obviously being an England fan I’m following England and Jordan from a personal point of view,” he told the club’s official website.

“I think he’s been immaculate, both on and off the pitch.

“His last performance he was obviously Man of the Match, very well deserved, and he shut a few critics up that for some reason seem to point fingers at Jordan.

“Being a midfielder, being around Jordan on the daily basis, to see the sacrifices, his dedication and what he puts into his own preparation, the hard work that he puts in, I’m not surprised that he’s putting in this level of performance and I’m delighted for him.

“But it seems as if a lot of people outside the LFC family don’t need an invite to point a finger towards him so I’m delighted that he has shut a few up.”

It remains a mystery to some that Henderson has enjoyed such longevity with both Liverpool and England, but the proof lies in his record as the only captain to lift six different trophies for the Reds.

And on that topic, Gerrard posed the defining question: “Would your team-mates pick you?”

“Everyone who speaks about Jordan speaks glowingly because he is very selfless,” the 42-year-old explained.

“He works his socks off, he does as much running as anyone else, he’s a fantastic passer of the ball, he’s unselfish on the pitch.

“His performances allow other people to get the credit a lot of the time.

“So, he’s very much appreciated by me, as an ex-team-mate and someone who is following his career really closely.

“But every interview that you hear, when you’re in the game listen to people that are around Jordan, that are playing with him and that appreciate him.

“Don’t really take much notice of anyone on the outside because it’s just useless noise.”