France and Argentina will face off in the World Cup final on Sunday, but before that, there’s the more pressing issue of Halton’s bragging rights.
After almost every fixture was called off last weekend due to frozen pitches, there’s hope that a slight increase in temperatures will see non-league football return on Merseyside.
And with Liverpool not back in competitive action until Thursday night at Man City, it gives another opportunity to get out and support a local club.
Match of the weekend
Widnes vs. Runcorn Linnets (Northern Premier League West)
Where?
DCBL Stadium, Lower House Ln., Widnes, WA8 7DZ
When?
Saturday, December 17 – 3pm kickoff
How much?
£8 for adults, £4 concessions, kids go free
We’re heading to the south end of the Liverpool City Region for this week’s featured match as Runcorn Linnets travel across the Mersey Gateway to face Widnes at the DCBL Stadium Halton.
The ground is primarily home to Widnes Vikings, who play in rugby league’s second tier, but previously played host to Liverpool and Everton‘s women’s teams.
Widnes FC have played there since 2012, and though the stadium has a capacity of 13,350, the football team’s record attendance is 522 – set in the same fixture last season, when the crowd were treated to an eight-goal thriller that finished 5-3 in favour of Runcorn.
Linnets narrowly missed out on promotion last season, losing at home to Marine in the play-off final despite being in front at half-time, but they’ve bounced back well and sit second in the table, six points behind Macclesfield having played one game fewer.
?? | ELCLASITOL!
? Saturday 17th December
? @Widnes_FC
? 3:00pm
? NPL West Division
? Select Security Stadium
? Adults £8 Concessions £4 Under 16 FREE!
? Full matchday commentary on Linnets Live Radio pic.twitter.com/3x6RR5MCGL
— Runcorn Linnets FC (@RuncornLinnets) December 15, 2022
Meanwhile, Widnes are having a nightmare campaign and will be hoping the occasion of a local derby can lift them to a higher level as they need to start picking up points.
With just four wins from 18 games, Michael Ellison’s side lie level with Ramsbottom United at the foot of the table.
However, a 3-2 win against Glossop North End last time out, in which they twice came from behind, could be the catalyst they needed to kick on after Christmas.
Here’s a list of every game involving Merseyside teams in the non-league pyramid this weekend:
(All games kick off at Saturday 3pm unless stated)
FA Trophy 3rd Round
Marske United vs. Marine
National League North
Hereford vs. Southport
Northern Premier League
Premier Division:
Bamber Bridge vs. Warrington Rylands
Atherton Collieries vs. Warrington Town
West Division:
City of Liverpool vs. Glossop North End
Prescot Cables vs. 1874 Northwich
Leek Town vs. Bootle
Trafford vs. Skelmersdale United
North West Counties Football League
Premier Division:
Lower Breck vs. Padiham (Friday, 8pm)
Burscough vs. Winsford United
Litherland REMYCA vs. Barnoldswick Town
Vauxhall Motors vs. Northwich Victoria
FC Isle of Man vs. AFC Liverpool
First Division North:
South Liverpool vs. Cleator Moor Celtic (Saturday, 2pm)
FC St Helens vs. Nelson
Runcorn Town vs. Ilkley Town
Euxton Villa vs. Pilkington
First Division South:
Ashville vs. Eccleshall
Foley Meir vs. Cammell Laird 1907
