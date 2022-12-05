At the midway point of the current campaign, paused for the World Cup, what do we know about Liverpool’s Nike kits for the 2023/24 season?

Liverpool will enter the fourth season with Nike as their kit supplier next term, having signed a multi-year deal with the American manufacturer in 2020.

So far, Nike have provided a number of eye-catching kits, and others that have divided opinion among supporters.

This season, for example, a ‘trippy’ away shirt received a mixed reaction from fans, who were overwhelmingly positive when it came to the dark green third kit.

But what about next season? Here is everything we know about Liverpool’s kits for 2023/24 so far.

Home

The home shirt for 2023/24 has already leaked online, with reliable sources revealing a basic design with white bands around the crew collar and cuffs.

It serves as a throwback to a host of popular shirts throughout Liverpool’s history, most notably that worn during the club’s first-ever FA Cup triumph in 1965.

The design, which is predominantly ‘gym red’, can also be compared to the Reebok shirts worn by Gerard Houllier’s side in 1998/99 and 1999/00.

Liverpool’s new home shirt will be the first release of the summer, and is likely to be unveiled in May.

Away

While there is yet to be a reliable leak of the away shirt that Liverpool will wear next season, various information has been reported on what it will look like.

Chiefly, that comes with the colourway of white, ‘green spark’ and black, as per Footy Headlines.

This is based on a number of products that have already been leaked, including a pre-match anthem jacket and a training top.

Kit enthusiast @KB2X leaked the images on Twitter, though it remains to be seen whether they turn out to be official releases for the season ahead.

Based on this information, designers @AggerR4ul_ and @ismet1m00 produced mockups of the potential away shirt.

Third

Again, less is known when it comes to Liverpool’s third kit, as it will be the last to be officially released.

This season, Liverpool’s dark green third kit was not unveiled until September – a full month after the campaign had begun.

The reliable @FumlerRawk – via Footy Headlines – has claimed, however, that the colourway will be ‘space purple’, white and ‘gridiron’ grey.

No designs have leaked so far, but ‘space purple’ has already been used on Liverpool’s home goalkeeper kit for 2022/23.

Comparisons have been made with the Warrior third kit from 2013/14, though it is doubtful that is popular enough to warrant a throwback!

Anything else we need to know?

Yes. There could be another change to Liverpool’s kits from 2023/24 as the terms of their sleeve-sponsorship deal with Expedia are due to expire this summer.

Talks are ongoing with Expedia and other potential sponsors, though no update has been provided since the summer.

Expedia, the travel company, took over from Western Union in 2020, and have been paying Liverpool around £10 million per year.

That would be set for an increase with any extension or new deal.

The club’s main kit sponsor, Standard Chartered, recently agreed a new five-year contract worth over £50 million a year, expiring in 2027.