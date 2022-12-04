Following Uruguay’s early exit from the World Cup, Darwin Nunez is set to rejoin his Liverpool team-mates at their training camp in Dubai.

Uruguay were knocked out of the 2022 World Cup after South Korea’s 2-1 win over Portugal, which sent both sides through to the last 16.

It was a heartbreaking moment for Nunez, who was sat in tears alongside Luis Suarez, with almost a four-year wait before he could take part in the tournament again.

His focus will now shift straight back to Liverpool, though, with the World Cup taking place midway through the domestic season.

That is undoubtedly a positive for his club, and The Athletic‘s James Pearce reports that Nunez is due to take part in the Reds’ warm-weather training camp in Dubai this month.

However, while the majority of the squad will begin sessions on Monday, the striker has been granted a week off, which suggests he will not arrive until December 12.

He will, therefore, miss the friendly against Lyon next Sunday, but there is a chance he is considered for the clash with AC Milan on December 16.

The big news is that he will be able to report back to training and regain rhythm ahead of the Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Man City on December 22, before the Premier League restart at Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Nunez could still be joined in Dubai by more of Liverpool’s World Cup cohort, though Virgil van Dijk has now been ruled out.

With the Netherlands reaching the quarter-finals, where they will face Argentina on December 9, even if they exit then there is little time for him to take a break and fly over to the United Arab Emirates.

Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Alisson and Fabinho are still due to contest last-16 ties, with any exit at this stage still keeping them in contention for the training camp.