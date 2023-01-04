A 24-man Liverpool squad was pictured in training on Wednesday, but among four new absentees there could have come a hint at one imminent transfer.

The Reds are still three days away from their next game, at Brighton in the fourth round of the FA Cup, but Jurgen Klopp is using this week to prepare.

After a short break following the 0-0 draw with Chelsea on Saturday, the Liverpool squad reconvened at the AXA Training Centre and were pictured taking part in a session on Wednesday.

That included both work in the gym and outside with the ball, with the team of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Mohamed Salah triumphant in a small-sided game.

Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino, Arthur, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota were not involved, as expected, with those five players still undergoing treatment for injuries.

They were joined on the absentee list by Nat Phillips, James Milner, Fabio Carvalho and Adrian, though it is unclear whether there are any new injury issues.

More likely is that they were working individually or had other commitments, though Phillips’ omission could suggest a January move is coming up.

Rhys Williams and Jakub Ojrzynski were both part of the first-team squad after being recalled from loans at Blackpool and Radomiak Radom, and Williams’ return is expected to facilitate a transfer for Phillips.

With less than a week left in the transfer window, any developments over the No. 47 will need to be swift.

Calvin Ramsay was part of the 24-man squad in training, having played for the under-21s at the weekend, though there was no sign of Ben Doak.

Bobby Clark was with the senior group, however, while Kaide Gordon was spotted running outside and Marcelo Pitaluga working in the gym as they step up their recovery from long-term injuries.

Liverpool squad pictured training on Wednesday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Mrozek, Ojrzynski

Defenders: Konate, Gomez, Matip, Williams, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Ramsay

Midfielders: Thiago, Fabinho, Keita, Henderson, Elliott, Bajcetic, Jones

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Gakpo, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Clark