Having spent the first few months of his Liverpool career in the treatment room, Calvin Ramsay is keen to make up for lost time.

Ramsay arrived from Aberdeen for a fee in the region of £6.5 million last June, only for a stress fracture in his back to be discovered during his medical. As a result, the right-back was unable to make his debut until November.

His first start came in the Carabao Cup win over Derby later that month, but he has not featured since, and has instead been handed game time with Barry Lewtas‘ under-21s.

Ramsay is an attacking full-back who enjoys getting forward, and having watched Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson contribute so often in the final third, he knows there is an emphasis on full-backs to get assists at Liverpool.

“It’s a big pressure because of the amount of assists Trent and Robbo have got,” he told the official matchday programme.

“I know that if I want to get into the team, I need to get assists and pop up with some goals here and there.

“My biggest attributes are attacking, crossing and cutting inside to shoot, so once I get a chance I need to show those things and take my opportunity.”

As well as assists, Ramsay feels he is also capable of contributing with goals, revealing he was top goalscorer in one season as he came through Aberdeen’s academy.

“Yeah!” Ramsay said when asked if he felt he could also bring goals to the team.

“Well to be honest, I’ve not scored a lot at professional level but in the youth academy I used to score quite a few. I was top goalscorer one season.

“Maybe it’s a bit easier to score from midfield, but at right-back I like to get up the pitch and attack.

“That’s my main attribute and I’ve shown a few times that I can cut in on my left foot and shoot. I think I can get goals.”