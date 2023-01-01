Jordan Henderson and Virgil van Dijk led the New Year messages from the Liverpool squad as we entered 2023, with youngsters vowing “more to come.”

Saturday night saw the turn of the year, bringing an end to a 2022 that brought the Reds to near-immortal status before a dramatic dip in the following season.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side are beginning to rewrite their form for the current campaign, and New Year’s Eve allowed the squad to reflect on a remarkable year just gone.

It was a calendar year that saw Liverpool collect more points than any other side in the English football pyramid, tied with Man City on 79, while also leading to success in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

There was last-day failure in the Premier League and Champions League, but also opportunity for the club’s most promising youngsters.

That all shone through as the likes of Henderson and Van Dijk took to social media to look back on 2022 and send their New Year messages.

For Henderson it was “not a bad 2022,” including England’s run to the World Cup quarter-finals, with the captain looking forward to “an even better 2023.”

Van Dijk’s message was one of love, as the Dutchman wrote: “Wishing you all an amazing 2023.”

It was a strange year for Jones, who has spent much of the current season sidelined through injury but played an important role in the first months of 2022.

The 21-year-old described it as “a year of a lot of learning,” while Harvey Elliott and Calvin Ramsay sent simple messages to fans.

Three of the youngsters on the cusp of a first-team breakthrough this season are Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak and Bobby Clark, and there was an optimism as they eyed “more to come.”

Happy New Year, Reds!