Andy Robertson offered an honest assessment of Liverpool’s woes this season and conceded that since the turn of the year, the Reds have “probably been worse.”

For the fourth time since domestic football returned following the World Cup break, Liverpool tasted defeat and it was, again, at the hands of Brighton.

A goal in the last minute of the match ensured the defence of the FA Cup came to an abrupt end in the fourth round, with the Reds left to rue more defensive errors and a lack of a clinical edge.

The 2-1 defeat ensures Liverpool have just one win from their last six games in all competitions, negating the best-laid plans that Jurgen Klopp‘s side had for the start of 2023.

Confidence is proving hard to rediscover and Robertson did not shy away from the Reds’ turbulent season and how intentions for a fresh start have not come to fruition.

“We need to start winning games, it’s easy to say but harder to fix. It’s proven that way,” Robertson told ITV post-match.

“This season has been nowhere near good enough.

“At the turn of the year we wanted a new start and it’s definitely not got off to that, we’ve probably been worse.

“In the league, we’ve not been anywhere near good enough. Out of the League Cup against Man City, which was a tough game and settled by one goal, and again today.

“Out of both cups, it’s really disappointing.

“You can’t put your finger on one thing that’s wrong, it’s more than that. It’s trying to put in a performance together where all these things click, and that’s proving difficult.

“You can tell we are not as confident in front of goal, you can tell defensively we are still a wee bit open in certain areas.

“We’re on the back of two clean sheets, which is a positive, but today two disappointing goals and they had a couple of big chances as well.

“We need to try and get the confidence back, but it’s easier said than done.

“That’s the only way we can pick up results. You have to be able to score goals and keep clean sheets, it’s how you win games and we’re not managing that just now.

“We need to do it quick, but we keep saying that.

“It doesn’t help the fans, we feel sorry for them the way we’re putting on a show for them.

“Behind the goal was packed, they were unbelievable and we let them down again and we’re obviously disappointed to be out of the cup.”

Liverpool now have only the Premier League and Champions League to focus their attention this season, although the latter will spell trouble if the Reds do not find some semblance of confidence before their date with Real Madrid.