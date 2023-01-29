Jurgen Klopp has named a strong lineup for the FA Cup, as Liverpool look to progress to the fifth round on their second trip to Brighton this season.

The manager has opted to start Alisson as his cup goalkeeper this time around, with victory at the AMEX imperative after a 3-0 loss last time out.

In front of the Brazilian is a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson, rewarding a centre-back pairing that has helped keep back-to-back clean sheets.

Stefan Bajcetic holds his place as the No. 6, with Naby Keita and Thiago starting alongside the youngster.

And Harvey Elliott is retained over Darwin Nunez in attack, again joining Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo.

Klopp has seven injuries to contend with among his first-team squad, but there remain a number of options on the bench.

Those include the likes of Nunez, Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with no place in the squad for Calvin Ramsay for the eighth game in a row.

Brighton: Steele; Lamptey, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Mac Allister, Gross; March, Ferguson, Mitoma; Welbeck

Substitutes: Sanchez, Van Hecke, Voltman, Hinshelwood, Gilmour, Moran, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Konate, Robertson; Bajcetic, Keita, Thiago; Salah, Elliott, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Nunez