Having been deemed unfit to feature, Darwin Nunez is not part of Liverpool’s squad to face Brighton on Saturday, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replacing him.

On Friday, Jurgen Klopp said Nunez would not be involved at the Amex unless he took part in Friday’s training session, having picked up an unspecified injury.

And although the Liverpool boss doesn’t expect the Uruguayan to be sidelined for long, he has missed out on a place in the squad to take on Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

Alisson, who is now the Reds’ only ever-present in the Premier League this season, starts in goal.

The back four is unchanged, with Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, Joel Matip partnered by Ibrahima Konate at the heart of the defence, and Andy Robertson at left-back.

Fabinho anchors the midfield, with Jordan Henderson and Thiago ahead of him, as Klopp sticks with the same trio that started against Wolves.

Oxlade-Chamberlain comes into the attack alongside Cody Gakpo, who makes his Premier League debut, and Mohamed Salah.

That, of course, leaves Liverpool without a recognised striker in their team, with Gakpo perhaps most likely to lead the line to allow Salah and Oxlade-Chamberlain to fill the roles they’ve played in recent weeks.

On the bench, James Milner returns, accompanying the likes of Naby Keita, Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho and Ben Doak.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho, Doak

Brighton: Sanchez; Gross, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Mac Allister, Caicedo; March, Lallana, Mitoma; Ferguson

Substitutes: Steele, Lamptey, Webster, Welbeck, Sarmiento, Undav, Gilmour, van Hecke, Veltman