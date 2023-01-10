The time for Liverpool’s third-round replay against Wolves has been confirmed, with the fixture at Molineux adding another midweek clash to the schedule.

After fighting back from 1-0 down on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp‘s side were unable to hold on to their lead against Wolves, who forced a replay with a 2-2 draw.

And it has now been confirmed that the FA Cup clash at Molineux is scheduled for Tuesday, January 17, with kick-off at 7.45pm (GMT).

The match will be shown live on BBC One in the UK.

The fixture sits between the Premier League trip to Brighton on Saturday and Chelsea‘s early afternoon visit to Anfield on January 21.

The winner will meet Brighton in the fourth round at the AMEX, which is to take place over the weekend of January 27-30.

While Klopp named his strongest possible XI for the initial cup clash with Wolves, the manager could well ring the changes for the replay thanks to a run of three games in seven days.

The last time the Reds had to navigate a replay in the FA Cup was in 2020, Shrewsbury were the visitors as Neil Critchley oversaw the club’s youngest-ever starting XI emerge as 1-0 victors.

In total, this will be Klopp’s fifth FA Cup replay in charge at Liverpool – the Reds have won three of the previous four.