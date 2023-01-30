★ PREMIUM
Fabinho, Konate & set pieces – 5 things fans are talking about after Brighton 2-1 Liverpool

Liverpool’s latest setback saw them knocked out of the FA Cup by Brighton, with Fabinho and Ibrahima Konate among the players fans are talking about after the game.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side produced an improved performance from the one that saw them beaten 3-0 at the AMEX earlier this month, but it still wasn’t enough to avoid another disappointing result.

Harvey Elliott put the Reds in front in the first half, only for Lewis Dunk to level things up before the break.

Liverpool had opportunities to go back in front in the second half, only for Kaoru Mitoma to win it for the home side deep into stoppage time.

Here, we look at five things fans are discussing in the aftermath of Liverpool’s FA Cup exit.

 

How was Fabinho not sent off?!

Fabinho, along with Jordan Henderson, was named on the bench for the third game running, with Stefan Bajcetic continuing at the base of Liverpool’s midfield.

When the Brazilian was introduced in the second half, he struggled to pick up the tempo of the game, a moment which was epitomised when he lunged in with an extremely poorly timed tackle on Brighton‘s Evan Ferguson.

The guilt on Fabinho‘s face said it all.

 

Eventful afternoon for Konate

BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 29, 2023: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté arrives before the FA Cup 4th Round match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the Falmer Stadium. Brighton won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There were moments when Liverpool’s French centre-back showcased his undoubted quality.

But many felt Konate was lucky to avoid a red card in the second half.

 

Elliott pass deserved better

BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 29, 2023: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the Falmer Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Elliott was one of Liverpool’s standout performers, having been given the nod to start on the left side of the Reds’ front three for the second game running.

Not long before his goal, he set up Mohamed Salah with an exquisite pass in behind the Brighton defence. A through ball that really did deserve to result in a goal.

Is Elliott better suited to an attacking role than he is a midfield one in Klopp’s team?

 

Bajcetic & Gakpo impress

BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 29, 2023: Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the Falmer Stadium. Brighton won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Aside for Harvey, Bajcetic and Cody Gakpo were two of the Reds’ better performers.

Eighteen-year-old Bajcetic has surely now made himself Liverpool’s first choice holding midfielder for the time being…

While Gakpo produced his best Liverpool performance yet in a central attacking role.

 

Liverpool’s set piece problem

BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 29, 2023: Liverpool's Joe Gomez looks dejected after the FA Cup 4th Round match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the Falmer Stadium. Brighton won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

He was caught out when Danny Welbeck scored against the Reds the other week, and many felt Joe Gomez should perhaps have done better in the build up to Mitoma’s winner.

In truth, Liverpool’s defending from set pieces as a collective was far from good enough. Missing a certain Dutchman?

