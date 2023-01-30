Liverpool’s latest setback saw them knocked out of the FA Cup by Brighton, with Fabinho and Ibrahima Konate among the players fans are talking about after the game.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side produced an improved performance from the one that saw them beaten 3-0 at the AMEX earlier this month, but it still wasn’t enough to avoid another disappointing result.

Harvey Elliott put the Reds in front in the first half, only for Lewis Dunk to level things up before the break.

Liverpool had opportunities to go back in front in the second half, only for Kaoru Mitoma to win it for the home side deep into stoppage time.

Here, we look at five things fans are discussing in the aftermath of Liverpool’s FA Cup exit.

How was Fabinho not sent off?!

Fabinho, along with Jordan Henderson, was named on the bench for the third game running, with Stefan Bajcetic continuing at the base of Liverpool’s midfield.

When the Brazilian was introduced in the second half, he struggled to pick up the tempo of the game, a moment which was epitomised when he lunged in with an extremely poorly timed tackle on Brighton‘s Evan Ferguson.

The guilt on Fabinho‘s face said it all.

Typically you see a tackle like this when the player moves the ball quickly and the opponent mistimes the lunge, but Ferguson doesn't even move the ball and Fabinho still doesn't even get close to it. Such a bad challenge ? https://t.co/rrvNKHp2cK — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) January 30, 2023

I genuinely think this may be the worst VAR decision that I’ve seen. It’s horrendous that the referee has got that one wrong in real time, but the fact that VAR haven’t overturned that is frightening. Fabinho knows it too. pic.twitter.com/lcxLzrXdbv — Tom Young (@TomYoungSJ) January 29, 2023

Fabinho was surprised he didn't get red carded. He definitely should have been. https://t.co/ww8eDrnbCx — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) January 29, 2023

Not sure if Fabinho is regretting a bad tackle or desperately trying to think of the answer to a quiz question here… pic.twitter.com/0TM0TNQBd8 — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) January 29, 2023

The biggest problem is that Henderson and Fabinho in the first 11 kills us at the start and Henderson and Fabinho being brought off the bench is kills us towards the end — Craig Hannan (@C_Hannan7) January 29, 2023

Eventful afternoon for Konate

There were moments when Liverpool’s French centre-back showcased his undoubted quality.

But many felt Konate was lucky to avoid a red card in the second half.

? Was Ibrahima Konate lucky to avoid a second yellow card here? #ITVFootball | @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/qjqjN9qpiI — ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 29, 2023

Konate is been very lucky there because for me is a red — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) January 29, 2023

Positives today: Konate excellent, midfield all good, Gakpo's best performance so far. Performance was good then it went to shit when the subs were made. Yet again. There are at least some improvenents on show, despite the result. And Brighton away is tough right now. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) January 29, 2023

Elliott pass deserved better

Elliott was one of Liverpool’s standout performers, having been given the nod to start on the left side of the Reds’ front three for the second game running.

Not long before his goal, he set up Mohamed Salah with an exquisite pass in behind the Brighton defence. A through ball that really did deserve to result in a goal.

Is Elliott better suited to an attacking role than he is a midfield one in Klopp’s team?

That vision from Harvey Elliott ? What a chance for Salah ?@LFC | @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/uwAwyIj9Wq — ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 29, 2023

Fantastic ball from Elliott. Split the Brighton defence open with a lovely weighted pass. Expect Salah to do better there — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) January 29, 2023

That pass by Elliott to Salah was from where he should really be playing, that Lallana type 8/10 hybrid role. — Harry Palmer (@Harry_Palmer1) January 29, 2023

What a ball from Harvey Elliott! — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) January 29, 2023

Bajcetic & Gakpo impress

Aside for Harvey, Bajcetic and Cody Gakpo were two of the Reds’ better performers.

Eighteen-year-old Bajcetic has surely now made himself Liverpool’s first choice holding midfielder for the time being…

Stefan vs Brighton

pic.twitter.com/fMX8eOP7Ew — Stefan Bajcetic Xtra (@SBMXtra) January 29, 2023

Staggering that Liverpool look most in control this season when 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic is playing. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) January 29, 2023

Huge show of faith in Stefan Bajcetic here. Booked early but kept on while both Thiago and Naby Keita have come off. And deservedly so. Been excellent mopping things up as No. 6. Useful on the ball too. — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) January 29, 2023

While Gakpo produced his best Liverpool performance yet in a central attacking role.

Cody Gakpo appreciation tweet. He’s done well today. He’s shown great qualities. Give credit when it’s due. — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) January 29, 2023

What a fantastic goal by Mitomo that was. #LFC were far better than last time at Brighton but wasn't enough. Another good game by Bajcetic and best game so far by Gakpo. Take the positives and move on. — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) January 29, 2023

Liverpool’s set piece problem

He was caught out when Danny Welbeck scored against the Reds the other week, and many felt Joe Gomez should perhaps have done better in the build up to Mitoma’s winner.

In truth, Liverpool’s defending from set pieces as a collective was far from good enough. Missing a certain Dutchman?

When we win the Premier League and the Champions League next season, I’ll be saying “I supported Liverpool when Konate was marking Fabinho, Nunez was marking Jones and Gomez was defending with his ass”. #LFC pic.twitter.com/4hJosww3tp — Liverpool Red (@lfcredynwa) January 30, 2023

It’s just dawned on me that Liverpool have gone out of both domestic cups to goals from set pieces ?? — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) January 29, 2023

Liverpool can’t defend set pieces, but absolutely nobody could defend that Mitoma move — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) January 29, 2023