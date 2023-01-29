Liverpool’s defence of the FA Cup came to a crashing halt as they lost 2-1 to Brighton, with fans questioning Jurgen Klopp‘s use of his substitutes.

Brighton 2-1 Liverpool

FA Cup Fourth Round, AMEX

January 29, 2023

Goals: Dunk 39′, Mitoma 90+2′; Elliott 30′

The Reds looked to be producing an improved display as they went a goal ahead at the AMEX through Harvey Elliott, but were undone by a lucky Lewis Dunk equaliser.

A controlled start to the second half was then undone, with Klopp turning to the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson from the bench having dropped them for the past three games.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it proved Liverpool’s downfall, with Kauro Mitoma netting a winner in stoppage time to knock the Reds out of the cup.

Here’s how fans reacted to the 2-1 defeat on Twitter, Facebook and the This Is Anfield comments section.

After a bright start, there were some questionable subs…

Another one where the manager makes a substitution that I can’t understand for the life of me Mitoma causing problems all game and we sub on an older fella to get legged even more than Trent was — Josh Sexton (@jsexton24) January 29, 2023

Those subs were appalling from Klopp. Killed Liverpool’s control at a point when they had Brighton totally pinned back. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) January 29, 2023

It's a great finish from Mitoma but the defending from that late set-piece was appalling. Estupinan unmarked initially and then 2 v 1 at the far post. Then Gomez turning his back.

Klopp's subs just didn't work. Felt pre planned around the hour mark but made them worse. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 29, 2023

Bring your senior players on to see the game out and the team goes backwards. Says it all. Completely lost our heads last 10 there after being in control for most of the second half. Shite. — Stephen Evans (@StephenEvans75) January 29, 2023

“When our go-to players are Millie, Hendo and Fab, the world knows we are clutching at non-existent straws.” – Imtiaz Ismail on Facebook.

The subs were awful and I did not understand any of them, the players have been awful this season but Klopp is not blameless, the whole club is a mess from top to bottom right now, still not sure how we could go from coming close to quadruple to mid-table mediocrity — Moley (@Moley_LFC) January 29, 2023

Usually when a team are struggling, the manager's thinking becomes muddled trying to solve it. See it all the time, and Klopp is making some fucking bewildering decisions lately, especially the square pegs in the forward line and his subs. Season's a write-off now. — Sean (@shornKOOMINS) January 29, 2023

“Klopp f***ed up with the late subs. He does it too often.” – Anthony Poole on Facebook.

Let’s be honest, some of those substitutions were mad…. That defeat was totally avoidable. #BHALIV — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) January 29, 2023

Another strong showing from Stefan Bajcetic was followed by an awful Fabinho cameo…

Bajcetic superb yet again today, and after picking up another early booking. I don't mind that me would rather him put his foot in than not. He's gonna be a regular this lad, that's for sure?? — Ian Wilson ?BACK ON OUR PERCH 1??9?? ? (@ianwlfc96) January 29, 2023

Think Bajcetic's handled himself very well considering that early booking. — Viktor Fagerström (@ViktorFagerLFC) January 29, 2023

Bajcetic is an unreal talent at his age — ?????? (@KIopptinho) January 29, 2023

Baj?eti? taken off as he was playing on a booking and didn’t want him getting sent off… for Fabinho… who does that within 2 minutes — Belinder (@_bubblxs) January 29, 2023

That rush of blood, lack of clarity and confidence about that Fabinho challenge sums up his entire season. It’s really sad to see. Very lucky to still be on the pitch. — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) January 29, 2023

I cannot believe how massive Fabinho's decline is. It's hard to watch him – genuinely runs like he's about 60 now! Henderson's dropoff is more predictable because of age, but Fab has just fallen off a cliff. Such a great player, but hard to see him getting back to where he was. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) January 29, 2023

“Fabinho should’ve been sent off, that was a disgusting and reckless challenge. Which sums up his year, on for 3 minutes and deserved to be sent off.” – Adil Gunturu on Facebook.

Fabinho going for one of the all-time sub appearances here. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) January 29, 2023

The only rational explanation for the worst cameo of all-time from Fabinho there is that he went down on one of the coaches that left The Rocket at six this morning and had done 12 cans in by Warwick services. — Daniel Austin (@_Dan_Austin) January 29, 2023

Can't get my head around what has happened to Fabinho. Can't remember a fall from last season (and previous ones) as dramatic. — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) January 29, 2023

It’s official Bajcetic has over taken Fabinho in the pecking order ? — . (@LFCgems) January 29, 2023

There was a mix of frustration, apathy and muted optimism at full-time…

Well, on the positive side, at least we don't have to go to a replay. That gives us the benefit of one less Liverpool game to suffer through, as well as us being done with playing Brighton for the season. — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) January 29, 2023

Thought a lot of the positives we have seen from Liverpool over the last two games carried over into this one but it says everything that a vast improvement on what they were previously serving up only gets you a pretty even game with Brighton and a last-minute defeat. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) January 29, 2023

Win the FA Cup and it's great. Go out and it just 'meh'! Better performance at times, at least. But Brighton deserved it. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) January 29, 2023

“Couple of massive positives today:

– No replay

– Another day closer to the end of the season” – Srikanth Suresh in the comments section.

Sickener for me. Good cup tie and I think there's more than a few signs of improvement in last few games but I hate going out the cup like that. On to the next — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) January 29, 2023

Klopp's silver lining is that we don't have another replay. But we look a long way from being able to get top four let alone beat Madrid over two legs. — Red (@TaintlessRed) January 29, 2023

“Thought we played ok for first 60-70 minutes, but by time we made all subs, everything went flat. “Brighton are very good team and in great form, so no particular shame in losing, but disappointing to throw away in last few minutes. “Gakpo played well at least.” – Kiran Kara on Facebook.

Congratulations Brighton, fully deserving winners. Showing us up both on & off the pitch. Everything about that performance was disgusting, in particular some of the cowardly tackles that went in. Honestly feels like there is not one good thing about being an LFC fan right now — Liam Togher (@liamtogher88) January 29, 2023

What a season. — Aaron Cutler (@aaron_cutler) January 29, 2023