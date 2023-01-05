Matheus Nunes produced a standout performance as Wolves held Aston Villa to a 1-1 draw in midweek, days before he takes on transfer suitors Liverpool.

Nunes is expected to make a big-money move to Liverpool in the summer, with the club having reportedly committed to returning for the Portuguese after a failed move last year.

The 24-year-old left Sporting CP for Wolves in August, and after a difficult start has begun to find form under Julen Lopetegui, who is fielding him in a more natural role.

As Wolves visited Midlands rivals Villa on Wednesday night, Nunes took up his position in a double pivot in Lopetegui’s 4-2-3-1, operating as the left-sided midfielder next to Ruben Neves.

Though there was a brief scare as he required treatment for an ankle issue, the No. 27 produced an excellent display over 90 minutes at Villa Park.

Nunes had more shots than any other Wolves player (three), as well as creating the joint-most chances (two), making the joint-second most tackles (three) and producing the third-highest passing accuracy (90.6%).

His ability to dance through challenges and push forward in possession, and cut out dangerous balls from the opposition, was a key feature for Wolves on the night.

The Birmingham Mail‘s Alex Dicken rated him an 8.5 out of 10, explaining:

“Aside from the last 15 minutes, when Wolves lost their rhythm, Matheus was the best player on the pitch. “He controlled the tempo of the match and showed why he is one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe.”

Writing for the Express & Star, Liam Keen gave Nunes an eight-out-of-10 rating, describing the qualities he could bring to Liverpool:

“Nunes continues to impress in the No. 8 role. He ran from deep to create attacks and tracked back to defend. “He’s finding his feet.”

This praise was echoed by Wolves fans on Twitter, with many hailing Nunes as the standout for either side:

Matheus Nunes looking a cut above again. There are going to be some big teams in for him if he keeps this form up. #wwfc — Wolves Fancast (@wolvesfancast) January 4, 2023

Matheus Nunes is an incredible footballer. Like an absolute joke of a player. — Brad (@BDA92) January 4, 2023

Matheus Nunes was the best player on that pitch by a country fucking mile.

Controlled the first half and cut up so much of villa’s attacks in the second. Guess that what happens when you play a bloke in his correct position#wwfc #avfc — Mitch Davis (@mitchdavis_1) January 4, 2023

Matheus Nunes was head and shoulders above every other footballer on that pitch today ? #wwfc — Adam Hampshire (@hampshire93) January 4, 2023

Wolves class! Matheus Nunes is unbelievable serious player #wwfc — Luke (@LukeMH92) January 4, 2023

Matheus Nunes you have rocked my world ! — Alex Shinton (@shinton_alex) January 4, 2023

Matheus Nunes by the way pic.twitter.com/43ZWyFEGRE — ben (@BC1877) January 4, 2023

Fans of other clubs, including both Villa and Liverpool, also assessed a productive display from the Portugal international:

2nd best all over the park. Matheus Nunes is fantastic — Thestandsofvp (@Thestandsofvp) January 4, 2023

Wolves deservedly ahead at the break, there’s been very little from Villa in that first half. Cash looks out of place. Changes needed ASAP! Been very impressed with Matheus Nunes – you can see why teams like Liverpool are keeping an eye on him. #avfc — Liam Davies (@LiamDaviesJourn) January 4, 2023

Matheus Nunes, the best player on the pitch this game, controlled the game in the first half and showed his quality offensively in the second, he may not be perfect for PnP but a much better technically gifted player then Hendo/Elliott/Keita/Jones — Firmino (@ZaanQadri) January 4, 2023

Every club with midfield issues should look at signing Matheus Nunes. He’s an unbelievable player.#FPL — FantasyFootball_JianBatra (@FPL_JianBatra) January 4, 2023

Nunes is now likely to start in the FA Cup third-round clash with Liverpool on Saturday night, which should give fans an up-close view of a player likely to join in the summer.

While Jurgen Klopp and Pepijn Lijnders are clearly keen admirers of the Wolves midfielder, they will be hoping for a less influential display this time out at Anfield.