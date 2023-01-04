Though it will be a deal for the summer, Liverpool are now expected to reach an agreement with Wolves to sign Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes.

Nunes has emerged as a target for the Reds as Jurgen Klopp plots a revamp of his midfield ranks, but any transfer would be for the summer, not now.

That comes due to the 24-year-old having already played for two clubs this season – swapping Sporting CP for Wolves in August – and rules prohibit appearances for a third.

It may not be the signing Liverpool supporters are hoping for this month, with a clamour for an immediate addition to Klopp’s squad, but progress seems to be being made with regards the Portuguese.

According to the Telegraph‘s Sam Wallace, “as things stand” a deal worth in the region of £44 million “will be agreed” ahead of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool are said to have “made a commitment” to renew their interest in Nunes after their pursuit hit a roadblock last year, leading to the midfielder’s switch to Wolves.

The club’s interest in Nunes has now been corroborated by sources on Merseyside, including the Times‘ Paul Joyce, The Athletic‘s James Pearce and the Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst, despite many of the same sources dismissing claims in the summer.

Wallace’s information goes further, however, and that is likely due to the input of colleague John Percy, who first reported on Liverpool’s interest in Nunes days after he joined Wolves.

Percy is the Telegraph‘s Midlands football reporter, and it is, therefore, more plausible that the details of the deal came from sources in Wolverhampton.

Wolves are now managed by Julen Lopetegui, already the third coach of Nunes’ time at Molyneux, and on Tuesday, the Spaniard denied knowledge of any proposed move for his No. 27.

“I don’t know anything about Matheus,” he told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Aston Villa.

“He’s our player, he’s happy here and wants to show his work for us. He is starting to show it but he has to develop for us.”

Liverpool enjoy a healthy relationship not only with Wolves, following their amicable negotiations over Diogo Jota and Ki-Jana Hoever in 2020, but also Nunes’ agency, Gestifute, whose clients include Jota, Fabinho and Darwin Nunez.