WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, January 17, 2023: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joe Hodge (L) is challenged by Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic during the FA Cup 3rd Round Replay match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Fans laud Harvey Elliott & Stefan Bajcetic as Liverpool finally find “legs in midfield”

Liverpool stopped the bleeding with an improved display in the FA Cup replay at Wolves, with Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic making a big impact.

Wolves 0-1 Liverpool

FA Cup 3rd Round Replay, Molineux
January 17, 2023

Goals: Elliott 13′

Jurgen Klopp made eight changes from the dismal 3-0 defeat away at Brighton, and despite having to somewhat hang on towards the end there were a number of positives to take from the performance.

There is still plenty of work left to be done, but having booked a place in the fourth round, scored the opening goal and gotten back to winning ways for the first time since the New Year, the picture looks slightly rosier.

Elliott grabbed the goal to split the two sides, and 18-year-old Bajcetic continued to enhance his reputation with 75 minutes befitting of an experienced first-teamer.

At a time when the overall mood around the club isn’t at its highest, there were extremely encouraging signs that the future is bright in the hands of Liverpool’s most talented youngsters.

 

A wonderstrike as Elliott shines

He waited and waited as he brought the ball deep into Wolves’ half and assessed his options, then the 19-year-old blasted it past Jose Sa to put Liverpool in front.

It was an assured performance in a more advanced role for the youngster:

 

A functional midfield

The midfield has been the topic on everyone’s lips throughout this recent run of form and results, but there were much more encouraging signs as the manager opted to freshen things up for the cup tie:

“Bajcetic, Thiago and Keita…The new first-choice midfield trio for now plz.”

Analyst Obinna in the comments.

 

A huge result for the manager

A shift in momentum was almost as important as the victory itself, and as expected there was a huge show of solidarity towards Klopp from the travelling Kop and fans online:

 

Bajcetic continues to impress

The Spaniard once again did himself no harm after being trusted from the start by Klopp, displaying ability beyond his years before being replaced with 15 minutes remaining:

“I don’t care what anyone says, Bajcetic should be starting every match from now til the end of the season. I’ll take him over Fabinho.”

El Jefe in the comments.

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

