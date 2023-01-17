Coverage from the BBC One studio ahead of kickoff in Liverpool’s FA Cup replay at Wolves was laughably plagued by a popular audio prank.

The Reds arrived at Molineux on Tuesday night looking to book a place in the fourth round against Brighton, with the BBC picking up the TV rights.

With Gary Lineker joined in the studio by Paul Ince and Danny Murphy, the well-polished group looked to run through the usual pre-match beats before kickoff.

But their discussion of Liverpool’s form and the controversy in the initial tie at Anfield was interrupted on a number of occasions by a popular audio prank:

Lineker and his cohorts tried to plough through with their coverage, but the soundbites kept on coming.

As he cut to Alan Shearer in the gantry, the presenter said: “It’s toasty in this studio. It’s a bit noisy as well – I think somebody’s sending something on somebody’s phone!”

Shearer laughed it off as the clip played again, with the BBC seemingly unable to track down the source.

Taking to Twitter when the game got underway, Lineker revealed an attempt at “sabotage” in the studio:

Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing. ??? pic.twitter.com/ikUhBJ38Je — Gary Lineker ?? (@GaryLineker) January 17, 2023

“Well, we found this taped to the back of the set,” he wrote. “As sabotage goes it was quite amusing.”

As for the pranksters, it turned out to be YouTuber BMWJarvo:

Liverpool eventually kicked off at Molineux only for the floodlights to go out in the opening minute, with a power cut in Wolverhampton also leading to an issue with VAR.

Never a dull day!