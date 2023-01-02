Liverpool travel to Brentford knowing that a win would take them to within touching distance of the top four. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Gtech Community Stadium is 5.30pm (UK), the referee is Stuart Attwell.

Tonight’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Brentford: Raya; Zanka, Mee, Pinnock; Roerslev, Norgaard, Janelt, Jensen, Henry; Mbeumo, Wissa

Subs: Strakosha, Crama, Bech, Trevitt, Canos, Dasilva, Ghoddos, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Elliott, Thiago; Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Matip, Phillips, Gomez, Robertson, Bajcetic, Keita, Jones, Carvalho

