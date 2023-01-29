Liverpool face Brighton in the FA Cup fourth round as they look to take another step closer to Wembley. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Amex is 1.30pm (UK), the referee is David Coote.
Teams
Brighton: Steele; Lamptey, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Mac Allister, Gross; March, Ferguson, Mitoma; Welbeck
Subs: Sanchez, Van Hecke, Voltman, Hinshelwood, Gilmour, Moran, Sarmiento, Enciso, Unda
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Konate, Robertson; Bajcetic, Keita, Thiago; Salah, Gakpo, Elliott
Subs: Kelleher, Tsimikas, Matip, Milner, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Nunez
