BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 29, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Cup 4th Round match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the Falmer Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool FC News  

LIVE: Brighton vs. Liverpool – Follow the FA Cup 4th round clash here

Liverpool face Brighton in the FA Cup fourth round as they look to take another step closer to Wembley. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Amex is 1.30pm (UK), the referee is David Coote.

Today’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Brighton: Steele; Lamptey, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Mac Allister, Gross; March, Ferguson, Mitoma; Welbeck

Subs: Sanchez, Van Hecke, Voltman, Hinshelwood, Gilmour, Moran, Sarmiento, Enciso, Unda

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Konate, Robertson; Bajcetic, Keita, Thiago; Salah, Gakpo, Elliott

Subs: Kelleher, Tsimikas, Matip, Milner, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Nunez

Our coverage updates automatically below:

