LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 7, 2023: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' (R) during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Wolves – Follow the FA Cup third round here

FA Cup holders Liverpool host Wolves in the third round this evening, as they look for some much-needed momentum. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Andrew Madley.

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Phillips, Tsimikas, Keita, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Carvalho, Doak

Wolves: Sarkic; Lembikisa, Collins, Toti, Jonny; Neves, Hodge; Adama, Guedes, Ait-Nouri; Jimenez

Subs: Sa, Kilman, Mosquera, Semedo, Bueno, Ronan, Nunes, Cunha, Hwang

Our coverage updates automatically below:

