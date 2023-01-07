FA Cup holders Liverpool host Wolves in the third round this evening, as they look for some much-needed momentum. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Andrew Madley.

Tonight's blog is run by Henry Jackson

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Phillips, Tsimikas, Keita, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Carvalho, Doak

Wolves: Sarkic; Lembikisa, Collins, Toti, Jonny; Neves, Hodge; Adama, Guedes, Ait-Nouri; Jimenez

Subs: Sa, Kilman, Mosquera, Semedo, Bueno, Ronan, Nunes, Cunha, Hwang

