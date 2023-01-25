Liverpool supporters union, Spirit of Shankly (SOS), and the Man United Supporters Trust (MUST) have joined forces to call for the forthcoming Government White Paper on Football to strengthen the rules around who can own and run football clubs in England.



With the White Paper set to announce the creation of an Independent Regulator of English Football (IREF) which will govern this issue in future, the government need to put in place stronger rules which can take effect more quickly before the IREF is established.



Of particular importance will be:

The scope and content of the strengthened Owners & Directors Test, through which the probity and integrity of potential new owners would be assessed as suitable custodians

The new standards of corporate governance that they would subsequently be compelled to operate under

The requirements for supporters to have significant input into how their clubs are run





In a joint statement MUST CEO Duncan Drasdo, and SOS Chair, Joe Blott, said: