Liverpool have ended Owen Beck‘s loan deal early for the second time this season, with the left-back leaving Bolton after just nine appearances.

It has, so far, been a wasted season for Beck, who was the standout performer in Liverpool’s academy last season but has now seen spells with Famalicao and Bolton terminated.

The Welshman only spent 46 days with Famalicao in Portugal before ties were cut and a deal struck with Bolton, where he joined Conor Bradley in Ian Evatt’s squad.

But unlike his fellow full-back, Beck could not hold down a regular starting spot, making nine appearances in all competitions with only four as a starter.

There should be no surprise, then, that Liverpool have confirmed the 20-year-old’s return this month – becoming the seventh loanee recalled in January.

He follows Rhys Williams, Billy Koumetio, Jakub Ojrzynski, James Balagizi, Max Woltman and Fidel O’Rourke in seeing his terms cancelled early.

It remains to be seen whether Beck will stay with Liverpool or another temporary move found for him, though it is unclear at this stage whether FIFA would allow him to represent a third club.

Regulations explain that “a player may be registered with a maximum of three clubs during one season” and “during this period, the player is only eligible to play in official matches for two clubs.”

Technically, Beck has been registered with Liverpool, Famalicao and Bolton already, which may see him spend the remainder of the campaign with the under-21s.

There is a chance, then, that his return to the academy will allow other youngsters to head out on loan, namely James Norris, who is another left-back option in the U21s ranks.

Luke Chambers is first-choice starter in the position, and has also been involved with the first team this season, though there is a chance the 18-year-old is attracting loan interest, too.

Liverpool have already sanctioned a temporary move for centre-back Jarell Quansah, who is now with Bristol Rovers, while Layton Stewart, Liam Hughes, Mateusz Musialowski and Matteo Ritaccio could also leave.