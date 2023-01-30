Liverpool youngster Luke Chambers will spend the rest of the season out on loan, after twice making the first-team squad for matchdays this campaign.

Chambers is among the young cohort considered on the fringes of the first team at Liverpool, along with the likes of Ben Doak, Bobby Clark and Isaac Mabaya.

While Stefan Bajcetic has broken through since impressing in pre-season, for others the route to a regular senior role is trickier.

That has seen Chambers, 18, join Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock on loan for the remainder of the season, and he will hope to play regular senior football.

Kilmarnock are currently bottom of the Scottish top flight but only nine points off mid-table Aberdeen, and are managed by former West Brom midfielder Derek McInnes.

The move comes with Liverpool recalling Owen Beck from his disappointing loan at Bolton, having already seen a previous spell at Famalicao cut short.

Beck is expected to spend the remainder of the season with the under-21s, which put the club in a difficult position when it comes to his fellow left-back.

A deal was struck with Kilmarnock via their head of recruitment Russ Richardson, who left a scouting job with Liverpool in September.

Kilmarnock’s first-choice left-back is Aston Villa loanee Ben Chrisene, but with the 19-year-old currently sidelined through injury, Chambers will compete with Calum Waters for a starting spot.

He can also play at centre-back, having done so for the first team during their training camp in Dubai.

The 18-year-old becomes the second Liverpool player to leave on loan in January, following Jarell Quansah’s switch to Bristol Rovers.

Ten others are also at temporary clubs having left Anfield in the summer, though six youngsters have been recalled in January along with Beck.

Good luck, Luke!