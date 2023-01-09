Hopes of Liverpool landing a deal for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo seem slim, with one journalist claiming the club expect him to join Chelsea.

Caicedo has been linked with a move to Anfield either in the January transfer window or in the summer, though there are contrasting claims over interest.

Sky Sports maintain that Liverpool would pursue a deal for the 21-year-old, but sources on Merseyside are insistent there have been no efforts to bring the player in.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber has even denied any offer from Jurgen Klopp‘s side, telling CBS Sports at the weekend: “Maybe they haven’t got my email.”

Now, according to journalist David Lynch, writing in his column for Liverpool’s Official Supporters Club in Norway, the expectation is that Caicedo will head to Chelsea.

Lynch adds that “if FSG does not depart from its ridiculously strict financial principles, there will be no midfielder in January.”

While that line reads more like opinion, rather than new information, the suggestion is that a big-money deal for a player like Caicedo, who is touted as worth over £60 million, can be ruled out this month.

The club appears to have already put in the groundwork for a summer deal for Wolves‘ Matheus Nunes, while the focus will be on securing priority target Jude Bellingham.

When it comes to January, less is certain, though speaking to The Redmen TV last week, GOAL correspondent Neil Jones argued that he could see “an opportunistic signing” made in January.

“A ‘six months left on the deal’, maybe one that doesn’t get anyone’s pulse racing,” Jones said. “A better Arthur Melo, if you want to call it that!”

Jones did add that “I wouldn’t get your hopes up about a midfielder,” but also noted how “Liverpool are not averse to changing their plans mid-window.”

If one thing is certain, it is that sources previously considered well-connected when it comes to transfer plans at Anfield are no longer as in-the-know.

That is due to those within the club’s recruitment team, including Klopp himself, keeping their cards close to their chest, as was the case with deals for the likes of Luis Diaz and, more recently, Cody Gakpo.

In terms of midfielders whose contracts are due to expire this summer, previous targets such as Mahmoud Dahoud, Houssem Aouar and Thomas Lemar could potentially return to the radar.