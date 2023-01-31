Another deadline day is to pass Liverpool by without any new arrival despite the growing list of concerns, and fans continued to bemoan the lack of action to “address their biggest weakness.”

Liverpool’s January window has comprised one new signing — Cody Gakpo — seven players recalled early from their loan spells, two new loan deals and one permanent exit.

With it now deadline day, the message, as Jurgen Klopp has readily repeated, is Liverpool are closed for business on the incoming front, despite the need for a new midfielder.

While the Reds sit and wait, the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea are splashing the cash and adding to their squad – even agreeing to a £12 million deal for Jorginho to swap Stamford Bridge for the Emirates.

Chelsea are trying to get a £105 million deal for Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez over the line, which would be their eighth signing of the month, and Man United are aiming to secure Bayern’s Marcel Sabitzer on loan in response to Christian Eriksen’s injury.

With all this activity happening around Liverpool and no expectation of any late movement from the club, fans continued to express their frustration and bemusement at the situation:

We've also had to tweak the attack and the way we use the full-backs just to help shore things up. So every area of the team is sacrificing something because we seemingly can't afford to bring in a midfielder until the summer. When a magic pot of money will appear ? — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) January 31, 2023

Elneny & Partey get injured & Arsenal act, adding Jorginho, whilst trying to sort a deal for Caicedo. Eriksen gets injured & Manchester United act quickly, opening talks with Bayern for Sabitzer. Meanwhile #LFC sit on our hands because ‘the right midfielder isn’t available.’ — Jack Gill (@jacklfcgill) January 31, 2023

Yet another transfer window in which Liverpool have chosen not to address their biggest weakness. Whether it comes down to FSG not supplying funds, not having a proper shortlist of viable targets, or Klopp being happy with his current options, it’s an abject failure. A farce. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) January 31, 2023

It’s utterly bizarre from an ownership point of view if FSG are seemingly quite happy to sit back and allow Liverpool to slide into mediocrity, given the obvious financial ramifications of missing out on CL football. The club becomes a less attractive asset, so it hurts them too. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) January 31, 2023

If Liverpool had signed a midfielder at the start of January, one that could provide an instant lift, which wouldn’t take all that much given what we’ve seen this season. Then maybe it would have salvaged the season, providing a boost at a crucial time. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) January 30, 2023

So at this rate we need: 2 x CBs

1 x RB

4 x MFs

1 x RW

1 x Director of Football

1 x Owner

1 x massive head wobble — Neil (@BurpleMan) January 31, 2023

Not sure if anyone has mentioned it, but what an absolute shit show of a couple of transfer windows by Liverpool. Especially January. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) January 31, 2023

If I was a Liverpool fan I'd be tearing my hair out right about now. Linked with Sabitzer for what seems like an eternity and now that he's suddenly available they're nowhere to be found. Despite clearly needing a player like him. — Stefan Bienkowski (@SBienkowski) January 31, 2023

When your best midfield includes an 18 year old who's very talented but shouldn't be near the first 11 of a team with real ambition, and two lads who are very injury prone, one of whom is out of contract in 5 months, your midfield is fucked. — Dave Hendrick (@MrTwoFooted) January 31, 2023

Yawn. Whoever we buy next summer the club and owners have thrown away another season. If a cornerstone of your strategy is to always expect Klopp to work miracles at some point that isn't sustainable. It's not entitlement to want 1 or 2 players to aid the team and manager. https://t.co/T9PS4WeuWj — Red (@TaintlessRed) January 31, 2023

Jude Bellingham and Matheus Nunes are the top targets for the summer but the Reds may need more than just two names added to the fold.

Three midfielders out of contract at the end of the season – Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner – and the notable decline of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho adds to the growing list of concerns.

Liverpool need more than a touch-up in the midfield department and their inactivity in January leaves them with plenty to do in the summer, in a market that is quickly being inflated by their rivals.

It is important to acknowledge there is a Premier League and Champions League squad to balance but it’s still pertinent to say that they’ve dug an almighty hole for themselves.