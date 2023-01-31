★ PREMIUM
BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 29, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Cup 4th Round match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the Falmer Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans frustrated by “utterly bizarre” refusal to sign midfielder in January

Another deadline day is to pass Liverpool by without any new arrival despite the growing list of concerns, and fans continued to bemoan the lack of action to “address their biggest weakness.”

Liverpool’s January window has comprised one new signing — Cody Gakpo — seven players recalled early from their loan spells, two new loan deals and one permanent exit.

With it now deadline day, the message, as Jurgen Klopp has readily repeated, is Liverpool are closed for business on the incoming front, despite the need for a new midfielder.

While the Reds sit and wait, the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea are splashing the cash and adding to their squad – even agreeing to a £12 million deal for Jorginho to swap Stamford Bridge for the Emirates.

Chelsea are trying to get a £105 million deal for Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez over the line, which would be their eighth signing of the month, and Man United are aiming to secure Bayern’s Marcel Sabitzer on loan in response to Christian Eriksen’s injury.

With all this activity happening around Liverpool and no expectation of any late movement from the club, fans continued to express their frustration and bemusement at the situation:

Jude Bellingham and Matheus Nunes are the top targets for the summer but the Reds may need more than just two names added to the fold.

Three midfielders out of contract at the end of the season – Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner – and the notable decline of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho adds to the growing list of concerns.

Liverpool need more than a touch-up in the midfield department and their inactivity in January leaves them with plenty to do in the summer, in a market that is quickly being inflated by their rivals.

It is important to acknowledge there is a Premier League and Champions League squad to balance but it’s still pertinent to say that they’ve dug an almighty hole for themselves.

