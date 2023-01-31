★ PREMIUM
Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  

Liverpool fans lament “unfortunate” Nat Phillips as Konate injury impacts transfer

With Ibrahima Konate the latest player to be sidelined with injury, fans were immediately drawn to the implications for Nat Phillips, who was expected to make a late January move.

Liverpool have been dealt yet another injury blow with Konate ruled out for up to three weeks with a hamstring injury sustained in the defeat at Brighton, exactly what the Reds do not need.

With Virgil van Dijk still sidelined it leaves Joe Gomez and Joel Matip as the remaining senior centre-backs, with Phillips and Rhys Williams in reserve.

However, Phillips had been expected to finally land a move before the close of the January transfer window, with interest from Galatasaray and the Bundesliga, but Konate’s injury could force a change in the plans.

And that was not lost on supporters, with Phillips’ future to be potentially influenced by injury once more, the story of his life at Anfield:

“Truly unbelievable! Poor Nat Phillips.”

Choso in the TIA comments.

Aside from the implications for Phillips, some Liverpool fans are just ready for the season to reach its conclusion after yet another injury setback:

Liverpool have had 22 senior players miss at least one game due to injury this season and currently have seven players sidelined after Konate’s latest issue.

The club appointed Jonathan Power as the new club doctor last year and he was only expected to officially start his role in early 2023.

