With Ibrahima Konate the latest player to be sidelined with injury, fans were immediately drawn to the implications for Nat Phillips, who was expected to make a late January move.

Liverpool have been dealt yet another injury blow with Konate ruled out for up to three weeks with a hamstring injury sustained in the defeat at Brighton, exactly what the Reds do not need.

With Virgil van Dijk still sidelined it leaves Joe Gomez and Joel Matip as the remaining senior centre-backs, with Phillips and Rhys Williams in reserve.

However, Phillips had been expected to finally land a move before the close of the January transfer window, with interest from Galatasaray and the Bundesliga, but Konate’s injury could force a change in the plans.

And that was not lost on supporters, with Phillips’ future to be potentially influenced by injury once more, the story of his life at Anfield:

Nat Phillips on the way to the airport when he gets the Ibou Konate injury news. pic.twitter.com/KKeigGBKww — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) January 31, 2023

The unfortunate Nat Phillips realising he's playing the Tom Hanks role in an LFC remake of The Terminal after Ibrahima Konate's hamstring injury likely to scupper chance of a late move. LFC weren't looking to push him out so would have been Phillips' choice – but probably not now pic.twitter.com/sL4E96PzgX — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) January 31, 2023

“Truly unbelievable! Poor Nat Phillips.” – Choso in the TIA comments.

? Ibrahima Konate's injury exactly what #LFC didn't need. Probably exactly what Nat Phillips didn't need, either. — Matt Addison (@MattAddison97) January 31, 2023

Amazing how many times Nat Phillips stays at liverpool due to a deadline day injury halting his departure — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) January 31, 2023

Penny for Nat Phillips’ thoughts right now pic.twitter.com/o0xQa9Z1EM — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) January 31, 2023

Nat Phillips on hearing the Konate injury news pic.twitter.com/jSokDBnfxT — Steve (@StevesWorldLFC) January 31, 2023

Nat Phillips on deadline day finally hoping for his move. Then finds out Konate out for three weeks. pic.twitter.com/2GOeg4RPqx — Martyn Wilson (@MartynWilson8) January 31, 2023

Aside from the implications for Phillips, some Liverpool fans are just ready for the season to reach its conclusion after yet another injury setback:

There is always an injury crisis at Liverpool…. — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) January 31, 2023

Konate a doubt for the first leg against Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/ubhqXL81tK — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) January 31, 2023

17 hamstring injuries in 6 months!!! https://t.co/wpiQLN0bmx — Dan Kennett (@DanKennett) January 31, 2023

Konate has probably been our best player in 2023. Please please end the season. — David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) January 31, 2023

This season can fuck off. It's like a terrible Football Manager bug which forces you to restart the season with a new version as it isn't save-game compatible. https://t.co/NszS5g0JZH — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) January 31, 2023

Liverpool football club have regressed from arguably the best run footballing operation in the world to a clown show in the space of a few months. If there's a sniff of a possibility of something going wrong, it has. Luck usually turns, but they're not making their own luck — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) January 31, 2023

Liverpool have had 22 senior players miss at least one game due to injury this season and currently have seven players sidelined after Konate’s latest issue.

The club appointed Jonathan Power as the new club doctor last year and he was only expected to officially start his role in early 2023.