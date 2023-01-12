★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 23, 2022: Liverpool's Gilly Flaherty during the FA Women’s Super League game between Liverpool FC Women and Arsenal FC Women at Prenton Park. Arsenal won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  LFC Women  •  

Liverpool FC Women defender retires at 31 after family heartbreak

Liverpool FC Women centre-back Gilly Flaherty has confirmed her retirement at the age of 31, explaining the sad passing of her father as the reason.

Flaherty joined Liverpool from West Ham last summer and went on to make 10 appearances for the club, including a record-breaking 176th outing in the Women’s Super League.

The centre-back, formerly of Arsenal and Chelsea, now holds the record for the most outings in the English top flight, surpassing Jill Scott’s tally.

But Flaherty has now called her career to an end, with the death of her father over the festive period leaving her “heartbroken” as she said: “I don’t want to carry on [playing] without him by my side.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 27, 2022: Liverpool's Gilly Flaherty is presented with a shirt after becoming the FA Women's Super League all-time record appearance holder before the FA Women's League Cup Group B match between Liverpool FC Women and Blackburn Rovers Ladies FC, at Prenton Park. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

“I’ve taken the decision to retire from professional football,” her statement on the club’s official website reads.

“It isn’t a decision I’ve taken lightly but one I’ve reached after speaking with those closest to me.

“Losing my dad just before Christmas has left me heartbroken – for 22 years we shared our love of football and playing-wise I don’t want to carry on without him by my side.

“Playing-wise, I know the right decision is for me to call it a day.

“The time is right for me to be around my family and to be nearest to those closest to me.”

BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 23, 2022: Liverpool's Gilly Flaherty during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Women’s Super League game between Liverpool FC Women and Arsenal FC Women at Prenton Park. Arsenal won 2-0. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

She added: “I want to thank Liverpool, especially Beardy and Russ [Fraser, managing director] for bringing me to the club.

“I’d also like to thank the Liverpool fans for supporting me and taking me in.

“Even though it has not been a finished journey I’d like to think the fans saw commitment and dedication to the badge from me and I gave 110 percent in every game.

“I also wish to thank the players for being there for me throughout my time at the club and I wish them nothing but success for the rest of the season.”

Manager Matt Beard had previously worked with Flaherty at West Ham, and reflected on a “wonderful career” for the Londoner.

“She’s achieved everything there is to achieve in the domestic game,” he said.

You’ll Never Walk Alone, Gilly!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks