Darwin Nunez was again named on the bench for Liverpool’s defeat at Brighton, with Jurgen Klopp admitting after the game that the Uruguayan “is not used to” certain aspects of an attacking role in his team.

Having recovered from a minor injury earlier this month, many expected Nunez to be handed a start at the AMEX on Sunday.

Instead, Klopp opted to line up with the same front three for the second game running, with Mohamed Salah and Harvey Elliott either side of Cody Gakpo.

The latter, who was one of the few positives to come from Liverpool’s FA Cup defeat, has impressed Klopp with his work off the ball while leading the line, offering the same attributes that Roberto Firmino does in that role.

And speaking to reporters after the game, Klopp said he and his coaching staff must “work a lot” to help Darwin Nunez adapt to the defensive work required in a forward position.

“The set-up for the first half was really good,” Klopp said in his post-match press conference.

“Cody helped us massively with the ball, without the ball, in the centre. Harvey on the left-wing, defensively we can really use him, he is really in there. The midfield did that, but when we change then, that’s how it sometimes happens.

“Obviously for Darwin it’s a bit more tricky to do all these kind of things, he is not used to it, and we have to really work a lot with him to involve him in these moments.

“Against a well-drilled team like Brighton, if not all positions work really well together then all of a sudden… They only play for this one gap.

“They play for one gap where they pass the ball through and then whoever – Mac Allister or Gross, or Welbeck or Ferguson – turns and from there they go.

“We closed these gaps for the majority of the time, but then all of a sudden not that well anymore.”

When Nunez has come off the bench in recent matches, he has been deployed on the left of Liverpool’s front three, with Gakpo continuing through the middle.

It’s clear that, for the time being, Klopp is happier using Gakpo in a central position because of what he offers the team off the ball.

Liverpool knew what they were getting in Nunez, a different type of striker to what they’ve been used to in Klopp’s time at the club, but the Reds boss does speak as if it’s a case of when, and not if, the ex-Benfica forward will be able to adapt.

For the time being, though, with Gakpo producing his best performance yet against Brighton, it looks likely that most of Nunez’s game time will come out wide.