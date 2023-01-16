Incredibly, Conor Bradley was the only Liverpool player to win a game over the weekend, with the 19-year-old marking it with his sixth assist for Bolton.

In many ways, it was a weekend to forget for Liverpool.

Not only did the first team suffer a 3-0 humiliation at Brighton, but the women’s side was thrashed 6-0 by Man United.

The under-21s also lost 2-1 to Man United and the under-18s conceded late to draw 2-2 with Everton, while of 16 players out on loan only one featured in a victory.

That was Bradley, who played the full 90 minutes as Bolton recorded a 3-0 win over Portsmouth that keeps them in the playoff places in League One.

With Owen Beck watching on as an unused substitute, Bradley made it six assists in 32 games – along with six goals – as he teed up Eoin Toal in the second half.

Speaking to the Bolton News after the game, Bolton manager Ian Evatt admitted that only promotion would give his side a chance of retaining the right-back for another season, as he “genuinely believes” his future is as a regular for Liverpool.

“I’d be optimistic but I genuinely believe he will play for Liverpool, and play regularly, he is that good,” Evatt said.

“He is developing and improving all the time.

“We’d be hopeful that we could get one more year of his education but I’d completely understand if Liverpool felt the need to keep him with them to play for them.”

Evatt added: “We know to see him again next season we would have to be promoted because I think he will be playing in the Championship, at the very least.”

Of those already in the Championship, both Tyler Morton and Rhys Williams suffered defeat on Saturday, the latter in his first appearance in a month.

Morton signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool on the eve of Blackburn’s trip to Rotherham, but was unable to aid his side as they fell to a 4-0 loss.

Williams, meanwhile, came off the bench for the final 15 minutes as Blackpool lost 2-0 to Watford.

Further down the football pyramid, Adam Lewis was unable to follow up his first goal for Newport County – and his first senior goal in two years – as the Welsh side lost 2-0 to Carlisle.

Jack Bearne was similarly frustrated as Kidderminster Harriers were knocked out of the FA Trophy at the fourth-round stage as Dorking came away 3-2 victors.

There was also cup heartbreak for Leighton Clarkson, with Aberdeen netting first but falling to two goals from Rangers in the second half as they missed out on a place in the Scottish League Cup final.

Liverpool Loan Watch Roundup

Conor Bradley (Bolton) – 90 mins vs. Portsmouth, assist

– 90 mins vs. Portsmouth, assist Tyler Morton (Blackburn) – 90 mins vs. Rotherham

– 90 mins vs. Rotherham Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen) – 74 mins vs. Rangers

– 74 mins vs. Rangers Rhys Williams (Blackpool) – 15 mins vs. Watford

– 15 mins vs. Watford Adam Lewis (Newport County) – 90 mins vs. Carlisle

– 90 mins vs. Carlisle Jack Bearne (Kidderminster) – 90 mins vs. Dorking

Unused: Owen Beck, Vitezslav Jaros, Anderson Arroyo, Jakub Ojrzynski

Injured: Sepp van den Berg, Marcelo Pitaluga, Paul Glatzel, Fidel O’Rourke

Not in action: James Balagizi, Max Woltman