BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 14, 2023: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker looks dejected as Brighton & Hove Albion score the opening goal during the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the Falmer Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Outplayed, outfought and outclassed” – Liverpool fans react to defeat they saw coming

A switch in system, which was scrapped at half-time, couldn’t help Liverpool as they lost heavily to Brighton on a day when the Reds were outplayed all over the pitch.

Brighton 3-0 Liverpool

Premier League, AMEX Stadium
January 14, 2023

Goals: March 46′ 53′, Welbeck 81′

Brighton moved above Liverpool in the table as the Reds fell to a fifth away defeat in the Premier League this season.

The Reds were outclassed on the south coast as they lost an away game to Brighton for the first time since 1961. A quadruple substitution in the second half did little to change the team’s fortunes and leaves Liverpool seven points off Newcastle in fourth place.

Solly March’s two goals were deserved after a dominant first half and, when Welbeck scored the third, Liverpool knew they were beaten.

With Champions League qualification now a difficult task, fans reacted to the result and performance…

 

Liverpool overran

BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 14, 2023: Liverpool's Thiago Alcântara (L) and Brighton & Hove Albion's Moisés Caicedo during the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the Falmer Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool’s midfield has come under pressure in recent weeks but are they really the only issue?

“This team does not just need a complete midfield overhaul it needs a complete team overhaul.” – David Coe in the This Is Anfield comments.

 

A rapid descent

BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 14, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp looks dejected during the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the Falmer Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“How did we trade places with United since the start of the season? They were a laughing stock from top to bottom. Now it’s us. The whole club seems to be in turmoil.” – Kloppsided in the This Is Anfield comments.

 

In Klopp we trust

BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 14, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp looks dejected after the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the Falmer Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

What now?

BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 14, 2023: Liverpool make four substitutes as Harvey Elliott, Naby Keita, Ben Doak and Joe Gomez come on during the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the Falmer Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“We must remove sentiments and face reality. If you’re not up to the job anymore, you park and go…. Period” – Analyst Obinna in the This Is Anfield comments.

Defeat is beyond disappointing, but when there’s a consistent shortcoming in the performances, that’s worrying. Liverpool need to show some fight, starting against Wolves on Tuesday.

A run in the FA Cup and Champions League will keep the atmosphere around Anfield sharp and keep the supporters on their toes. But that seems exceptionally unlikely.

