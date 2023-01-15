Silence can be deafening in moments like this for Liverpool but Trent Alexander-Arnold was one of few Reds to speak out after the lowly defeat at Brighton.

Jurgen Klopp may not have expected to see Liverpool’s “worst game” coming ahead of the trip to the AMEX, but fans were not surprised having long seen the signs.

Without the intensity, desire and mentality that has defined Klopp’s side for years, they are easily swept aside and offer the opposition little resistance when the screws are turned.

The 3-0 defeat at Brighton was a new low and the spotlight on the club is as bright as ever, just not for the reasons anyone envisaged at the start of the season.

At this point, we all want to see actions speak louder than words but Alexander-Arnold did not let Saturday’s game pass without making comment.

“This isn’t good enough. We need to do better, and we will,” was the right-back’s message on social media following the defeat.

Some will take aim at Alexander-Arnold for making the statement on social media, but in this instance, the players are damned if they do and damned if they don’t.

Importantly, the form, or lack thereof, is rightfully being acknowledged – acceptance is the first step, after all – and Andy Robertson joined his fellow full-back with a post of his own.

“Nowhere near good enough. Up to us to put it right,” Robertson penned.

The first opportunity to “put it right” is on Tuesday in the FA Cup third-round replay against Wolves and then again when Chelsea make the trip to Anfield on Saturday in a battle of 9th vs. 10th in the Premier League.

Chelsea are on a run of three successive defeats in all competitions and have won just once in their last eight, Liverpool’s last win was against Leicester on December 30.