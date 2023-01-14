Liverpool return to Premier League action with a trip to the south coast to take on an in form Brighton side on Saturday afternoon.

After another underwhelming performance in their FA Cup draw against Wolves last weekend, Jurgen Klopp‘s team are in desperate need of a positive result, with seven points between them and the top four.

But with Brighton going from strength to strength under Roberto De Zerbi, scoring nine goals in their last two matches, the Reds will certainly have their work cut out.

Their poor form isn’t being made any easier by an ever growing injury list, with Klopp confirming on Friday that Roberto Firmino is “not close” to a return, with Darwin Nunez a doubt to face the Seagulls.

However, Cody Gakpo looks set to make his Premier League debut, while James Milner resumed training having recovered from a hamstring injury this week.

The match gets underway at 3pm (GMT) – or 10am in New York, 7am in Los Angeles, 2am (Sunday) in Sydney, 7pm in Dubai and 6pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Brighton vs. Liverpool is not live on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

Brighton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on USA Network and NBC Universo in the US, which are available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Canada Viewers

Brighton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on fuboTV Canada, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Brighton vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s latest Premier League game live on the following channels worldwide:

