Liverpool are back at Anfield and in search of their first league win of the new year, against a similarly struggling Chelsea. Here’s how to watch live online and on TV worldwide.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side injected a much-needed feel-good factor in midweek, securing their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup after a narrow win at Wolves.

The non-negotiable energy and intensity made an appearance and the same must be the case today if they are to secure all three points.

Liverpool (9th) and Chelsea (10th) are currently only separated by goal difference but this afternoon offers the Reds a chance to establish a buffer, having played a game less than the Blues.

In what is Klopp’s 1,000th game as manager, let’s make it one to remember for all the right reasons! Into these, Reds.

The match gets underway at 12.30pm (GMT) – or 7.30am in New York, 4.30am in Los Angeles, 11.30pm in Sydney, 4.30pm in Dubai and 3.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Chelsea is being shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Chelsea is being shown live on Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Chelsea is being shown live on the fubo Sports Network in Canada, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Chelsea and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s clash against Chelsea on the following channels worldwide:

