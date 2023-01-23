★ PREMIUM
When did Liverpool win their first…? – The history of the Reds lifting silverware

Liverpool have won 50 honours since the club was formed in 1892, ensuring the Reds are currently the most successful football club in England. But when did they win the first of every trophy?

Nineteen league titles, nine League Cups, eight FA Cups, six European Cups, four Super Cups, four Second Division titles, three UEFA Cups and one Club World Cup.

That’s quite the trophy haul, and that does not even account for the 16 Charity Shield/Community Shields.

But when was each piece of silverware lifted for the very first time at Liverpool?

 

League titles

Throughout the club’s 131-year history, Liverpool have won a total of 23 league titles, inclusive of their time in the Second Division.

And while football started before 1992, we’ve also included the Premier League title here too:

First Division: 1900/01 (Manager: Tom Watson)

Premier League: 2019/20 (Manager: Jurgen Klopp)

Second Division: 1893/94 (Manager: William Barclay and John McKenna)

Honours (First Division): 1900/01, 1905/06, 1921/22, 1922/23, 1946/47, 1963/64, 1965/66, 1972/73, 1975/76, 1976/77, 1978/79, 1979/80, 1981/82, 1982/83, 1983/84, 1985/86, 1987/88, 1989/90, 2019/20

Honours (Second Division): 1893/94, 1895/96, 1904/05, 1961/62

 

European Cup

(L-R) Liverpool's Phil Neal, Emlyn Hughes and Jimmy Case show the European Cup to their jubilant fans, 1977 European Cup Final ( Peter Robinson/EMPICS Sport)

The Reds have the joint third-most European Cups across the continent, equal with Bayern Munich, with six. The club also finished as runners-up a total of four times.

Liverpool, the cream of Europe. It’s a competition synonymous with this football club and the first time Ol’ Big Ears was proudly lifted by a Red was in 1976/77.

Bob Paisley was at the helm as his Reds side won 3-1 against Borussia Monchengladbach in Rome.

Honours: 1976/77, 1977/78, 1980/81, 1983/84, 2004/05, 2018/19

 

FA Cup

Liverpool captain Ron Yeats (top) holds onto the FA Cup as he is hoisted aloft by his jubilant teammates after their 2-1 win: (l-r) Geoff Strong, Yeats, Wilf Stevenson, Peter Thompson, Ian St John, Gerry Byrne, Ian Callaghan - PA Photos/PA Archive/PA Images

Only two other clubs have won more FA Cups than Liverpool — Man United and Arsenal. We all know when the last one was added to the trophy cabinet, and the first was added 57 years earlier.

Bill Shankly finally got Liverpool’s hands on the trophy in 1964/65, thanks to a 2-1 win over Leeds United in extra time.

Honours: 1964/65, 1973/74, 1985/86, 1988/89, 1991/92, 2000/01, 2005/06, 2021/22

 

League Cup

Delighted Liverpool players (from left) Graham Souness, Kenny Dalglish and Alan Hansen celebrate with the Milk Cup trophy after they defeated Manchester United 2-1 in extra time at Wembley. It was Liverpool's third successive triumph in the competition, giving manager Bob Paisley a winning farewell to Wembley etires at the end of the season.

Even with its many guises throughout the years, no team has won this competition more times than Liverpool (9).

The first time the trophy was lifted was in 1980/81, when it was known as the Football League Cup. Liverpool needed a final replay at Villa Park after a 1-1 draw with West Ham in the original tie.

Paisley oversaw a 2-1 win to add yet another trophy to his collection.

Honours: 1980/81, 1981/82, 1982/83, 1983/84, 1994/95, 2000/01, 2002/03, 2011/12, 2021/22

 

UEFA Cup

Tommy Smith with UEFA Cup trophy, 1973 (via www.imago-images.de/Imago/PA Images)

The first of three UEFA Cups/Europa League titles was delivered in the 1972/73 season, with Shankly leading the club to its first European trophy.

This marked the first of a further 12 European trophies for the club.

Honours: 1972/73, 1975/76, 2000/01

 

UEFA Super Cup

CARDIFF, WALES - Tuesday, August 12, 2014: Real Madrid's Gareth Bale lifts the trophy after his side's 2-0 victory over Sevilla during the UEFA Super Cup at the Cardiff City Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

In 1977/78, Paisley‘s men followed up their first European Cup success with their first Super Cup, defeating Hamburg over two legs.

It ended 7-1 on aggregate. Emphatic, to say the least.

Honours: 1977, 2001, 2005, 2019

 

Club World Cup

(191222) -- DOHA, Dec. 22, 2019 (Xinhua) -- Liverpool FC players celebrate with the trophy after the final of the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 against Flamengo in Doha, capital of Qatar, Dec. 21, 2019. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

The first and only Club World Cup was added to the trophy cabinet by Klopp and his team in 2019, with Qatar providing the backdrop.

A goal in extra time from Roberto Firmino sealed the 1-0 win against Flamengo, a day for creating history.

Honours: 2019

 

Community Shield

Liverpool manager Bill Shankly crouches by the trophies that his team won the previous season, including the League Championship trophy and the FA Charity Shield, as his players line up in the background: (l-r) Ian St John, Ian Callaghan, Roger Hunt, Gordon Milne, Peter Thompson, Ron Yeats, Chris Lawler, Tommy Smith, Geoff Strong, Gerry Byrne, Willie Stevenson, Tommy Lawrence. 1966. ( PA Photos/PA Archive/PA Images)

Shankly was the first Liverpool manager to get his hands on the shield, even if it was shared with West Ham, in 1964/65.

Whether named the FA Charity Shield or the Community Shield, Liverpool have lifted this particular piece of silverware 16 different times (sharing it five times).

Widely considered a glorified pre-season friendly, it’s still a piece of silverware.

Honours: 1964, 1965, 1966, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1990, 2001, 2006, 2022

