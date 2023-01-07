When will Wolves vs. Liverpool FA Cup replay take place?

Liverpool must now replay the FA Cup third-round tie against Wolves after their 2-2 draw at Anfield. But when will their trip to Molineux take place?

The Reds again flattered to deceive despite bright moments in a Saturday night clash, with Jurgen Klopp‘s strongest possible side cancelled out.

Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah both found the back of the net, but those goals were sandwiched by efforts from Goncalo Guedes and Hwang Hee-chan.

With FA Cup replays returning this season, the 2-2 draw means Liverpool will now head to Molineux to decide who progresses to the fourth round.

That replay is due to be held in the week commencing January 16, and is expected to be scheduled for either Tuesday, January 17 or Wednesday, January 18.

Therefore it will fall between meetings with Brighton (Jan 14) and Chelsea (Jan 21) in the Premier League, with the latter a 12.30pm kickoff at Anfield.

As a result, another possible slot for the postponed league clashes with Wolves at home and Chelsea away has now been closed.

The last time Liverpool required a replay in the FA Cup was in 2020, when a 2-2 draw in the initial tie with Shrewsbury forced the Reds into a fixture during the winter break.

Neil Critchley stood in for Klopp in the replay, with the club’s youngest-ever starting lineup enjoying a 1-0 victory to set up a fifth-round trip to Chelsea.

In fact, this is the fifth time the current manager has seen his side held for an FA Cup replay, including twice in his first season and once in the campaign after that.