3 in, 3 out as Liverpool confirm new Champions League squad

Liverpool have named their squad for the Champions League knockout stages, with three players in and three out including the removal of Arthur.

With the Reds through to the last 16 of the Champions League, the club was required to submit a revised squad for the remainder of the competition.

A total of three changes were permitted, and Jurgen Klopp has registered three new players, while two drop out entirely and one becomes eligible as under-21.

Arthur has been omitted as well as Calvin Ramsay, with Stefan Bajcetic now on List B having been at the club for over two years.

Taking their places are Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – who were omitted from the initial squad for the group stage due to injury – along with new signing Cody Gakpo.

Luis Diaz is retained despite his long-term injury, with there hope that the winger can play a part in the latter stages of the Champions League.

On Friday, Klopp revealed that Diaz was “out running on the pitch” again, with his reintegration expected to begin in “a few weeks.”

While the Colombian will not be available against Real Madrid in the last 16, the trio of Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota should all be fit for the two-legged tie.

Elsewhere in the Champions League squad, the likes of Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones were not registered as they are still eligible for List B.

As UEFA explain: “A player may be registered on List B if he is born on, or after, January 1, 2001 and has been eligible to play for the club concerned for any uninterrupted period of two years since his 15th birthday.”

Harvey Davies, Isaac Mabaya, Luke Chambers, Dominic Corness and Melkamu Frauendorf were also registered on List B during the group stage, but Chambers has now joined Kilmarnock on loan.

Liverpool’s updated Champions League squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo, Jota, Firmino, Carvalho

Notable List B players: Davies, Williams, Bajcetic, Jones, Elliott, Gordon