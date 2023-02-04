Jurgen Klopp discussed Liverpool’s “super important week,” injuries and the Reds’ top four chances in his pre-Wolves press conference on Tuesday.

Here are the key things from Klopp’s pre-match media duties…

“A super important week”

We seem to be saying it week after week at the moment, and Klopp acknowledged as much, but he did admit that this is a pivotal week for his team.

Wednesday’s meeting with Wolves is one of Liverpool’s games in hand, with Man United set to visit Anfield on Sunday.

“It’s a super important week, I would love to give the season a little push this week,” he said.

“Nothing I saw in training gave me the impression we don’t have a chance.”

Injury update – Konate & Nunez in contention

Some good news and some less good news on the injury front.

Ibrahima Konate and Darwin Nunez trained “completely normally” on Monday, with both set to be involved against Wolves.

Luis Diaz continues to make good progress, but Klopp says he is yet to resume full training.

Thiago and Joe Gomez remain out.

Jota still building up fitness

Diogo Jota came through his first start since returning from injury unscathed at Crystal Palace.

Klopp says the forward is still very much building up his fitness, and was “tired” after the game on Saturday.

“He needs to get rhythm now. He was tired after the game on Saturday and we have to see who can play again,” Klopp said.

“He will definitely be involved again if nothing happens.”

“If there’s a club who can do it, it’s us”

A win on Wednesday would keep Liverpool’s chances of a top four finish alive, and despite their recent difficulties, Klopp believes in his team.

“If there’s a club who can do that, it’s us,” he said.

“Everything we did in the past we did together. We have a future together, a bigger picture.

“We will strike back but have to squeeze everything out of this season.”

