Liverpool striker Cody Gakpo was back in the Netherlands to say goodbye to boyhood club PSV on Thursday night.

Gakpo left PSV for Anfield at the beginning of the January transfer window, with the Reds agreeing a deal that could be worth up to £44 million on Boxing Day.

The Dutch outfit hosted Sevilla in a Europa League Round of 32 clash on Thursday evening, with Gakpo taking the opportunity to return to his homeland to say his goodbyes to supporters at half-time.

The 23-year-old was presented with a farewell gift on the pitch, before fans unveiled a brilliant tifo that showed Gakpo celebrating in a PSV shirt with the word ‘Eindhovenaar’ across it, which effectively translates to ‘resident of Eindhoven’ in English.

With his name ringing out around the stands, Gakpo showed his appreciation to the supporters as he walked around the pitch during the half-time interval.

Cody Gakpo wordt toegezongen bij PSV. Ooit zal hij ongetwijfeld weer terugkeren, als speler of in een andere rol. pic.twitter.com/wlSVSDbxHx — Rik Elfrink (@RikElfrink) February 23, 2023

PSV’s clash with Sevilla kicked off at 5.45pm GMT, which probably gave Gakpo enough time to fly back to Merseyside later that evening, as the Reds prepare to take on Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side won 2-0 on the night, but Sevilla progressed to the last 16 with a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Gakpo first joined the PSV academy at the age of eight, progressing through the ranks before making his first team debut in 2018.

In total, he scored 55 goals for PSV’s first team, with an impressive 13 goals and 17 assists this season, prior to his move to Anfield in January.

He opened his account for Liverpool in the Merseyside derby earlier this month, and also netted in the Reds’ 2-0 victory over Newcastle last weekend.