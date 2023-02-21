★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, November 1, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 6 game between Liverpool FC and SSC Napoli at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Real Madrid: Darwin Nunez starts

Liverpool host Real Madrid in a crucial Champions League clash tonight, with Darwin Nunez passed fit to face Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

The Reds are back in European action this evening after three-and-a-half months away, and it is a revenge mission after defeat to Real in last year’s final.

After back-to-back 2-0 victories in the Premier League, the mood on Merseyside is lifted, as are hopes of a first-leg win.

The in-form Alisson makes his 45th Champions League appearance for the club, behind an unchanged back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

There are also no changes in midfield, which means 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic starts the biggest game of his young career so far. He is joined, again, by Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Despite sustaining a knock to the shoulder against Newcastle, Nunez is named in the starting XI alongside Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo in attack.

An expanded squad in the Champions League means space for more substitutes, with Fabio Carvalho, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino among those on the bench.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Bajcetic; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Adrian, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Carvalho, Jota, Firmino

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Camavinga, Modric, Valverde; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr., Benzema

Substitutes: Lunin, Vallejo, Nacho, Hazard, Asensio, Odriozola, Vazquez, Kroos, Ceballos, Martin, Arribas, Alvaro

