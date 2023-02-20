Concerns Darwin Nunez would miss the Champions League clash with Real Madrid have been relieved with the Liverpool striker training on Monday.

Nunez was a doubt for the last-16 opener after picking up a shoulder injury in the 2-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday night.

Jurgen Klopp did, however, remain hopeful as he discussed the situation in his pre-match press conference.

And with Liverpool taking in open training at the AXA Training Centre hours later, Nunez was one of 21 outfield players to warm up in front of the cameras.

It remains to be seen how involved Nunez was in training – and also whether he will be fit to start or just for the bench – but it is a major boost regardless.

Ibrahima Konate, Thiago, Luis Diaz and Calvin Ramsay remain out with long-term injuries, though the Colombian is now running outdoors as he nears his return.

There was no sign of Nat Phillips, either, while reserve centre-back Rhys Williams was not part of the session having played for the under-21s the previous day.

Bar a possible replacement for Nunez, Klopp is not expected to make any changes when Real arrive at Anfield, with one of Diogo Jota or Roberto Firmino potentially coming into attack.

Otherwise, an unchanged back four and midfield should start, with Stefan Bajcetic in line for his biggest game to date.

Liverpool squad in training on Monday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Keita, Elliott, Milner, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Gakpo, Jota, Firmino, Carvalho