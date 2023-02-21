★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, February 21, 2023: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  

“End of the cycle confirmed” – Liverpool fans lament Real Madrid “reality check”

Liverpool lost 5-2 to Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday, with supporters left stunned by the Reds’ worst-ever result in Europe.

Anfield hosted a mammoth occasion, as the Reds looked to gain revenge for last season’s final defeat in Paris.

A breathless opening 45 minutes saw Liverpool go 2-0 up through goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah, only for two goals from Vinicius Jr to level the scores.

Madrid then obliterated the Reds in the second half, with Eder Militao heading home and Karim Benzema burying a quickfire double.

It was a humbling evening for Liverpool and supporters were quick to provide their honest thoughts on social media after the game.

 

This was a major reality check for Liverpool…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, February 21, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah looks dejected after Real Madrid's captain Karim Benzema scored the fifth goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Reds started so well, but the events that followed showed the real gap in quality between them and then reigning European champions:

“When does this season end man?”

Maninder Singh in the This Is Anfield comments

 

Many have now lost patience with the error-strewn Joe Gomez…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, February 21, 2023: Real Madrid's captain Karim Benzema scores the fifth goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Joe Gomez had a particularly difficult second half, with some questioning why he was given the nod to start alongside Virgil van Dijk again:

“Maybe it is time to sell Gomez and/or Matip for better players”

Abyss in the This Is Anfield comments

 

How could this affect Liverpool’s top-four chances?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, February 21, 2023: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson looks dejected during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The fear for some supporters is that such a disappointing result could have an impact on Liverpool’s pursuit of a top four Premier League finish:

It’s now time for Liverpool to focus on Saturday’s important Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park – and an enormous response is needed.

